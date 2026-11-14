Seattle Weather: Breezy and Wet into Sunday

The Brief A Wind Advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday for the coast and islands, with gusts up to 55 mph. Puget Sound isn't under the advisory, but gusts could still down small limbs and cause minor power outages. Rain arrives Saturday night with isolated weak storms and small hail possible Sunday, before drier weather returns next week.



The cold front will arrive late tonight with gusty winds along the coast and through the Strait. Winds will begin picking up ahead of the front. A Wind Advisory will be in effect beginning at 4 pm Saturday through the overnight hours until 4 am Sunday.

Winds will still be breezy at times throughout the day Sunday and will continue to relax by the evening.

Winds will be gusty overnight near 55 mph as the cold front blows through.

Winds will be the gustiest along the coastal region and near our island communities. Forecast gusts will be near 45–55 mph at times.

While the winds in the Puget Sound interior won't be quite as gusty, some minor power outages and small limbs may be an issue. These spots are not included in the advisory.

Winds will be below advisory level for the Puget Sound region, but strong winds could still cause impacts and power outages. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Along with the gusty winds, the front will bring another round of rain tonight. If you have outdoor plans, much of the afternoon will be mainly dry with rain picking up Saturday night.

The cold air will lead to some instability, so isolated weak storms with pockets of heavy rain, small hail and thunder may be possible into Sunday.

A cold front will sweep across the area tonight with breezy rain into Sunday morning.

After this round of blustery conditions, drier and calmer conditions will be in place for much of next week.

There is a slight chance for showers on Wednesday with drier and cooler days for the end of the week.

After a breezy and wet weekend, drier skies on the way for most of next week.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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