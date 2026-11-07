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Seattle weather: Cloudy dry start to day Saturday, evening gusty winds and rain

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FOX 13 Seattle
Weather
Published November 7, 2026 4:40 AM PST
Published November 7, 2026 4:40 AM PST
Seattle weather: Rainy weekend ahead
Seattle weather: Rainy weekend ahead

Seattle weather: Rainy weekend ahead

FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson has your latest western Washington weather forecast.

The Brief

    • Saturday starts mild and mostly cloudy, with highs in the low to mid-60s before a strong storm arrives in the evening.
    • A High Wind Watch is in effect along the Washington coast, with gusts up to 60 mph and dangerous surf possible.
    • Heavy rain and strong winds could cause localized flooding Saturday night before conditions improve Sunday afternoon.

SEATTLE - It will be a calm start to Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and a few passing sprinkles west of Puget Sound. A warm front passes through, bringing very mild conditions with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Today's Highs

It will be a calm start to Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and a few passing sprinkles west of Puget Sound. A warm front passes through, bringing very mild conditions with highs in the low to mid 60s.  (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Once the sun begins to set Saturday afternoon, the stronger cold front will approach the Washington coast, increasing wind and rain.

Evening Showers

Increasing evening rain Saturday for western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By 8pm Saturday, the cold front will have moved over the I-5 corridor, bringing a round of heavier rain and strong winds. Watch for local flooding and clogged drains due to downed leaves and potential branches.

Rain Showers

By 8pm Saturday, the cold front will have moved over the I-5 corridor, bringing a round of heavier rain and strong winds.  (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds will start to increase as the rain reaches the coastline, but the strongest winds will move through by the evening hours. We could see winds up to 45 mph for the interior areas and stronger gusts are expected along the coast.

Wind Gusts

Winds will start to increase as the rain reaches the coast line, but the strongest winds will move through by the evening hours. 

High Wind Watch

A High Wind Watch is in effect for the Washington coast starting Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. Wind gusts could reach as high as 60 mph with sustained winds around 20–30 mph. We will also see high surf and dangerous waves along the coast, so be careful near any beaches.

Strong Winds

A High Wind Watch is in effect for the Washington coast starting Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. 

Looking Ahead:

Showers and wind will taper to showers by midday Sunday, with drier afternoon sunbreaks by the evening hours. Brief ridging builds on Sunday into Monday for drier conditions to start the work week. Another round of showers returns later Monday into Tuesday and this pattern then continues into next week.

Seattle Extended

Showers and wind will taper to showers by midday Sunday, with drier afternoon sunbreaks by the evening hours. 

The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

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