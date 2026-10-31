Seattle Weather: Dry, cool Halloween forecast

The Brief Trick-or-treaters will see clear, rain-free skies, though temperatures will turn chilly, dropping into the 30s. Patchy dense fog redevelops late Saturday night and lingers into Sunday morning before burning off to sunshine and highs in the 50s. Western Washington will stay largely dry and cool through most of the week, with the next slight chance of rain holding off until Friday.



Halloween got off to a spooky start Saturday morning with widespread fog around Western Washington. The dense fog advisory expired by late morning as the fog burned off and sunshine took over.

Tonight's forecast will be a treat for all that celebrate! Skies remain dry with more fog developing overnight. Chilly temperatures dipping into the 30s.

Cool & dry for trick-or-treaters tonight for Halloween. (FOX13 Seattle)

Clear skies and the wet ground will allow fog to redevelop late Saturday night. Sunday morning will start off with more patchy dense fog. It will burn off by late morning and skies remain sunny the rest of the day.

Clear skies and wet ground will lead to more fog developing overnight. (FOX13 Seattle)

Cool sunshine is forecast for Sunday. Afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid 50s around much of Western Washington.

Less fog is forecast for Sunday night with overnight lows near 40.

Cool sunshine around the region on Sunday. (FOX13 Seattle)

A chilly but dry Halloween night. Dry skies stick around for much of the week with a slight chance of showers returning by Friday. Afternoon highs will be a little closer to normal this upcoming week.

Dry skies for much of the week with a slight chance of showers returning by Friday. (FOX13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle traffic: Northbound I-5 to fully close over Halloweekend

Initiative 638: Inside WA’s ballot measure on sex verification in school sports

Man stabbed in Chinatown after fight over Lime vehicle, police say

Yakima, WA shooting leaves 20-year-old man dead

Alaska Air Group lays off 200 people, navigates challenging operating environment

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .