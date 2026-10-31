Man stabbed in Chinatown after fight over Lime vehicle, police say
SEATTLE - A man was stabbed early Saturday morning in Seattle's Chinatown-International District and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Seattle Police Department said.
What we know:
Police said the incident happened around 4:45 a.m. on South Jackson Street.
Officers learned that the incident began with the victim and suspect getting into a fight over a Lime scooter or bicycle with another man. When the victim walked away, the suspect came up to him and stabbed him in the torso, police said.
SPD said the suspect then fled the scene northbound on 12th Avenue with the Lime vehicle that the two men had fought over.
The suspect has been described as a Black man who was wearing a gray ski mask and gray jacket.
What we don't know:
Police said they were unable to locate the suspect.
SPD said its detectives continue to investigate what led up to the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at (206) 233-5000.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Police Department.
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