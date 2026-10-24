Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy Saturday, showers return late

The Brief Saturday brings mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 50s across western Washington. Rain arrives Saturday evening, bringing a wet Sunday morning before showers become more scattered in the afternoon. Showers should taper before Sunday's Seahawks game, with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain at kickoff.



An area of low pressure will drop south along the Washington coast Saturday, bringing more clouds throughout the day and rain by the evening hours. Cooler temperatures will also return with this upper level low, ushering a change for the weekend.

An area of low pressure will drop south along the Washington coast Saturday, bringing more clouds throughout the day and rain by the evening hours.

What's next:

Saturday will be a cooler day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Showers will move in along the coast after the sun sets, moving further inland for the overnight hours.

Saturday will be a cooler day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers will be present around the Puget Sound on Sunday, making for a wet morning. Rain turns more scattered into the afternoon with showers lingering along the coast and cascades through the evening. Winds will also be breezy in those areas through Sunday night.

Showers will be present around the Puget Sound Sunday, making for a wet morning.

Seahawks Forecast

The Seahawk forecast for Sunday is looking mostly dry after morning rain moves through. Showers will likely taper by kickoff, leaving for mostly cloudy skies. We can't rule out a stray shower, but the forecast is looking drier as the evening continues around the stadium.

The Seahawk forecast for Sunday is looking mostly dry after morning rain moves through.

Looking Ahead:

A few lingering showers into Monday, but skies will start to dry out with more sunbreaks. The extended forecast overall is looking drier for next week with highs in the upper 50s. We could see a spotty shower as the chance for rain keeps going back and forth on what day has the best likelihood, so stay tuned!

A few lingering showers into Monday, but skies will start to dry out with more sunbreaks. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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