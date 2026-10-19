Adam Smith and Doug Basler clash again in WA 9th district race

The Brief Doug Basler is challenging incumbent Adam Smith in the WA 9th District Race. Smith has held the position for nearly three decades, and is running a campaign focusing on the cost of living, crime and homelessness, and taxes. This is Basler's sixth time running for the position, and his campaign focuses on the economy, cost of living, and public safety.



Representative Adam Smith and Republican challenger Doug Basler are facing off once again in Washington’s 9th Congressional District, marking their sixth race against each other.

Smith, an incumbent Democrat who has represented the district for nearly three decades, faces a familiar challenge from Basler as both candidates pitch their visions to voters ahead of the election.

Candidates focus on high cost of living

What they're saying:

Both candidates agree that rising living costs are a primary concern for residents across the district.

Smith identified housing affordability, taxes, education, crime, homelessness, and the local business climate as his central priorities. He pointed to his lifelong roots in the region, including time living in SeaTac, Federal Way, Kent, and Bellevue, as key to understanding local needs.

Basler cited housing costs, taxes, and grocery prices as major economic pressures on families. Arguing that Washington state and the nation are moving in the wrong direction, Basler campaigned on economic reform and reducing national deficits.

Public safety and local governance

Dig deeper:

Public safety remains another key focal point in the race, with both candidates outlining strategies to address crime in the community.

Basler emphasized law enforcement and strict adherence to current statutes alongside a compassionate approach to community issues.

Smith highlighted crime and homelessness alongside broader efforts to support local economic stability and business growth.

Strategic approaches to the presidency

Big picture view:

The candidates offered starkly different approaches regarding how they plan to interact with national leadership and a potential Donald Trump administration.

Smith described stopping Trump as his top priority in Congress.

Basler pledged an independent approach, stating he would support Trump when aligned with his constituents' interests and oppose him when necessary.

You can learn more about Smith's campaign here, and Basler's campaign here.

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