NBA Expansion: Adam Silver says Seattle SuperSonics return 'no longer a lock'

The Brief NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reportedly informed team owners that a Seattle expansion franchise is no longer guaranteed, pointing to a competing proposal from Mexico City. The leverage play comes down to money: Seattle’s top bidding group is offering around $6 billion, while Las Vegas expansion bids are reaching up to $10 billion. Local observers view the league's move as a tactic to force Seattle’s ownership group to raise its offer to match soaring franchise valuations across professional sports.



The long-awaited return of SuperSonics basketball to Seattle may face a delay as the National Basketball Association puts pressure on local investment groups to raise their expansion offers, according to a report.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver informed team owners at a recent Board of Governors meeting that a Seattle expansion franchise is no longer a guaranteed lock. Instead, Silver introduced the possibility of an expansion franchise in Mexico City, where an ownership group has presented a proposal for a team and a new arena district.

What we know:

The NBA has long been expected to target Las Vegas and Seattle as its top choices for league expansion. However, stark financial gaps have emerged between the bidding markets.

Las Vegas is embroiled in a bidding war that could drive its expansion fee to $10 billion. By contrast, Seattle’s leading bid group, headed by Seattle Kraken co-owner Samantha Holloway, has submitted a lower offer of roughly $6 billion. Unlike competitors, the Seattle group already controls a turn-key, NBA-ready facility in Climate Pledge Arena.

What we don't know:

It is also unknown whether Seattle's local ownership group will adjust its valuation or hold firm on its initial offer.

What's next:

While league officials previously hinted at potential expansion announcements before the end of the year, negotiations around franchise price tags could push back the official timeline.

The NBA's Board of Governors will continue reviewing proposals, with Seattle's ownership group facing a choice on whether to increase its bid to secure the return of professional basketball.

The Source: Information in this story came from a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst and previous coverage from FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bend, Oregon school shooting: What to know about the suspect

WA election office targeted in nationwide suspicious mail investigation

Alert Seattle sign-ups spiked following ‘Bite of Seattle’ shooting

Disturbing video of infant monkeys at UW lab reignites debate over primate research

‘It's already here’: Western WA faces unusually early flu surge

Seattle-area highway closures to cause heavy traffic this weekend

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.



