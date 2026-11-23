The Brief The Seattle Torrent are entering training camp ahead of their second season with 16 returning players out of 27, aiming to rebound from a last-place finish under newly promoted head coach Christine Bumstead. Players highlighted Bumstead’s vocal, hands-on leadership and cohesive offseason plan, focusing on gritty, high-effort play to improve upon last year's league-worst goals allowed and weak offense. Seattle begins preseason play in six days in San Jose, opens the regular season on the road in Vancouver the following Saturday, and hosts its home opener on Dec. 20.



With less than two weeks until the start of their second season in franchise history, the Seattle Torrent are using training camp to build a new identity under a familiar leader.

Coming off a last-place finish in their inaugural season, Seattle is banking on roster continuity to spark a turnaround. Sixteen of the 27 players in camp are returners, giving the group an established foundation as they adjust to a new voice behind the bench.

That voice belongs to Christine Bumstead, who was promoted to become the second head coach in franchise history during the offseason after serving as an assistant coach for the Torrent in year one.

Seattle Torrent going into second season

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Players say Bumstead’s offseason preparation and elevated presence on the ice have quickly set the tone for the upcoming campaign.

"I think she spent a lot of time and effort this summer coming up with a cohesive plan for us throughout the year, and I appreciate her ability to convey that to the group," said Torrent defender Anna Wilgren. "Relying on just really hard work, gritty play throughout the year and using that to put us in the right direction."

Forward and team captain Alex Carpenter noted that Bumstead has taken a more vocal, hands-on approach since stepping into the top job.

"I think this year, she’s been a lot more vocal on the ice," Carpenter said. "I think she’s tried to touch everybody individually, get to know them as a player and as a person. She brings this calm confidence about her that you can see on day one."

Seattle enters camp with plenty of room for growth on both ends of the rink. During their inaugural season, the Torrent finished dead last in the league in goals allowed and ranked in the bottom half offensively.

VANCOUVER, CANADA - NOVEMBER 21: Jenna Buglioni (No. 10) skates for the Seattle Torrent in the PWHL regular season game against the Vancouver Goldeneyes at the Pacific Coliseum on November 21, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent's new strategy

What they're saying:

For forward Mikayla Grant-Mentis, the focus in camp is about integrating new additions while buying into Bumstead’s high-effort system.

"We lacked in goal scoring last year, so we can obviously work at that," Grant-Mentis said. "We can work on our D-zone or offensive-zone—everything always needs help. With the new players that we have, we obviously have to start from the ground up, so it’s really just working on the things [Bumstead] explained to us: being gritty, attacking every play, and making sure we’re all trusting each other and moving as one."

Fans won't have to wait long to see the new-look Torrent in action. Seattle hits the ice in six days for the first of two preseason games, facing off in San Jose on Sunday at 5 p.m.

The Torrent will officially open the regular season on the road in Vancouver the following Saturday, before returning to Seattle for their home opener on Dec. 20.

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