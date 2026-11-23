The Brief A person was transported with minor injuries following reports of a structure fire, Monday, Nov. 23, on S Fife Street in Tacoma. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A person was transported with minor injuries to a hospital after a single-family residence caught fire in Tacoma.

Timeline:

Tacoma Fire Department officials said on X that the fire was under control within 10 minutes.

A neighbor had called 911 after seeing smoke rising from the home, located on the 5100 block of Fife Street in Tacoma.

Dig deeper:

Officials arrived to find heavy smoke and flames emitting from the building. The fire was in the attic, officials said.

Fire officials later said the American Red Cross Northwest was contacted to help the impacted family with temporary relocation assistance.

The circumstances of the fire are under investigation.

What you can do:

The National Fire Prevention Association has several tips to prevent fires in your home during colder months.

Heating, winter storms and candles all contribute to an increased risk of fire during the winter months, NFPA says.

Officials recommend keeping anything that can burn at least 3 feet from any heat source, such as fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators or space heaters.

Keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far away from your home as possible, the NFPA said, and plug only one heat-producing appliance, such as a space heater into an electrical outlet at a time.

NFPA officials also recommend hiring a qualified professional to clean and inspect your chimney and vents every year.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes available.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Tacoma Fire Department's X account.

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