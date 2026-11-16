The Brief President Donald Trump has spent the past two weeks casting doubt on the midterm election results online, reversing his preelection promise to accept the outcomes. Seattle University constitutional law professor Erin Carr said Trump could attempt to challenge the results by directing Justice Department investigations or pressuring Republican leaders to delay seating newly elected Democrats. Carr noted that Congress holds a constitutional duty to check executive overreach and warned that incoming Democratic leaders plan to aggressively ramp up oversight when they take office in January.



As President Donald Trump continues to cast doubt on the midterm election results on social media, a Seattle University constitutional law professor says the White House has limited direct authority to overturn outcomes – though political pressure and federal investigations remain tools at the president's disposal.

The backstory:

Over the past two weeks, Trump has posted broad claims online questioning polling versus outcomes and raising issues with voting machines, reversing course after promising weeks before the election to accept the results.

Speaking Monday morning on "Good Day Seattle," Erin Carr, an assistant professor at the Seattle University School of Law who specializes in constitutional law, civil rights and legal history, said the president's rhetoric follows a familiar pattern.

"For a president who has really defined his political career with election denialism and these persistent claims of unsubstantiated voter fraud, it's really not shocking or surprising that he once again chose to return to this narrative after his party experienced historic losses in the midterm elections," Carr said.

What executive power could the president use to challenge the election results?

What they're saying:

While Trump's claims have largely been confined to social media posts, Carr said a president has two primary avenues of power if he chooses to actively undermine election outcomes: structural authority and political influence.

"The first comes in the form of structural or legal power, which emanates from his role as the head of the executive branch," Carr said. "He could use that power to, for example, direct the Department of Justice or other law enforcement agencies within the federal government to conduct investigations or prosecutions designed to advance this false narrative of voter fraud."

The second lever is strictly political, stemming from Trump's position as the head of the Republican Party. According to Carr, the president could pressure GOP congressional leaders to rely on procedural maneuvers to delay or refuse to seat newly elected Democratic members when the next Congress convenes.

What role can Congress play before January?

Any effort to delay seating new members faces a tight timeline, with the newly elected Congress set to take office in January. In the meantime, Carr said lawmakers hold a constitutional duty to act as a check on the executive branch.

"Congress has a significant responsibility to check the excesses of the presidential branch and the president," Carr said. "And here we could see Congress, for example, engaging in congressional investigations. If the president or his cabinet officials were to proceed in a way that borders on obstruction or lawlessness, that could potentially invite – at some future date – another impeachment proceeding."

How will oversight change when the new Congress takes office?

What's next:

With Democrats preparing to take control in January, questions have mounted over how aggressively the incoming majority will scrutinize the administration's first two years in office.

Carr said Americans should expect a sharp departure from the current congressional landscape.

"The Congress that has been in place for the last two years is going to be radically different from the Congress that takes office in January," Carr said. "We've already heard from newly elected congressional leaders that they intend to reinvigorate that essential branch of government in a way that we have not seen during the first two years of President Trump's second term in office. And I think we should expect that. Incoming congressional leaders are going to take their oversight roles very seriously."

The Source: Information in this story comes from a live interview on Good Day Seattle between FOX 13 Seattle anchor Bill Wixey and Seattle University School of Law assistant professor Erin M. Carr.

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