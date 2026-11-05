2026 election initiatives: Here's how every WA county voted

The Brief Washington voters approved Initiative 638 to ban transgender girls from competing in girls' sports, according to election projections by The Associated Press. Two other statewide ballot measures – a parental notification initiative and a proposal to repeal the high-earner tax—remain uncalled but are trailing in early returns. Election data showed sharp regional divides among Puget Sound counties, with King County opposing the sports ban while Pierce and Snohomish counties supported it.



Washington voters approved a statewide measure banning transgender girls from competing in girls sports, while two other major ballot initiatives remained undecided Thursday, according to election data from The Associated Press.

Here's how every WA county voted

Big picture view:

Here's a map of each county in Washington state and how they voted on each initiative in the 2026 midterm election. Numbers are continuously updated by The Associated Press.

WA transgender sports ban passes

What we know:

The Associated Press projected Wednesday night that Initiative 638 has passed, with nearly 70% of the statewide vote counted. The measure places a ban on transgender girls competing in girls sports. Statewide, the "yes" campaign received nearly 57% of ballots cast, while about 43% of voters opposed it.

County returns show a sharp regional split. King County voted against the ban, while voters in both Snohomish and Pierce counties supported it.

School records and WA high-earner tax undecided

What we don't know:

Decisions have not been projected on the other two statewide initiatives on the ballot.

The parental notification measure, known as the parents' bill of rights, would expand parental access to school records and notifications. The measure is failing, with more than 52% of votes opposed and about 47% in favor. Majorities in King and Snohomish counties have voted against the initiative, while most voters in Pierce County have supported it.

Initiative 645, which would repeal the state's tax on high earners, is also trailing. Support to preserve the tax remains strong, with nearly 58% of voters favoring retention of the tax and 42% voting to repeal it. King, Pierce and Snohomish counties all have majorities in favor of keeping the tax, though levels of support vary among them. Across all three statewide ballot measures, King, Snohomish and Pierce counties never reached complete agreement.

This is a developing story. Check back later today for updated election results.

The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Shawn Chitnis.

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