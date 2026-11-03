WA election results 2026: Key house races, initiatives, ballot measures

The Brief Ballots are being counted across Washington state following the 2026 midterm general election, featuring competitive contests across the state’s 10 U.S. House districts. High-profile races, including the 3rd Congressional District battle between incumbent Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican John Braun, alongside open and defended seats statewide, anchor the ballot. Because Washington conducts elections exclusively by mail, overall turnout tallies and final margins develop over several days as county auditors receive and verify postmarked ballots.



Election returns began rolling in across Washington state as county election officials opened and tabulated ballots for the 2026 midterm elections, setting the stage for crucial decisions that could impact the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Local perspective:

Because Washington is a universal vote-by-mail state, ballots postmarked on, or before, Election Day remain eligible for counting as they arrive in election offices over subsequent days. As a result, exact final vote tallies, turnout percentages, and official race calls in closely contested districts are not finalized on election night and will adjust as daily updates are published by local canvassing boards.

Below are the latest initial results for races and initiatives in Washington state.

U.S. Congress Balance of Power

Balance of Power: House

Balance of Power: Senate

U.S. House District Races

State Senate Races

State Supreme Court Races

Washington State Initiatives

The backstory:

All 10 of Washington’s congressional seats were on the general election ballot following the state’s top-two August primary. Key matchups include:

3rd Congressional District: Democratic incumbent Marie Gluesenkamp Perez faces Republican challenger John Braun in a nationally watched Southwest Washington battleground.

1st Congressional District: Democratic incumbent Suzan DelBene faces Republican challenger Mary Silva.

2nd Congressional District: Democratic incumbent Rick Larsen faces Republican challenger Edwin Feller.

4th Congressional District: Republican Amanda McKinney and Democrat John Duresky compete in Central Washington.

5th Congressional District: Republican Michael Baumgartner faces Democrat Carmela Conroy in Eastern Washington.

6th Congressional District: Democratic incumbent Emily Randall faces Republican challenger Teresa Fox.

What's next:

The next round of results will drop on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

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