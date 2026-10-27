83-year-old WA grandma who delivers newspapers needs community's help

The Brief For about 30 years, Karin Baldwin has driven 90 miles a day, seven days a week, delivering papers throughout Thurston County. At nearly 84, she is still going on strong. However, two clogged arteries are slowing her down. Baldwin's granddaughter has created a GoFundMe to help her grandma get through this difficult time.



For 30 years, Karin Baldwin has delivered newspapers across Thurston County seven days a week, but now a medical condition is forcing her to slow down.

Baldwin, who turns 84 years old on Nov. 7, tells FOX 13 Seattle she works seven days a week and drives about 90 miles a day. She delivers 200 newspapers to community members in Thurston County, throughout Olympia and Lacey.

She says on the weekends, it is twice the amount — delivering 400 papers on Saturday and Sunday.

Forced to slow down due to her heart

Dig deeper:

Baldwin tells FOX 13 Seattle she has two clogged arteries and is needing double-bypass heart surgery. The doctors are working to determine how they will go about the procedure: through her leg or through open-heart surgery.

Her family is working to rally community support to help Baldwin as she gets ready to face a very difficult and expensive time.

Stepping up for ‘Oma’

What you can do:

Baldwin's granddaughter, Katey Laudermilk, organized a GoFundMe campaign to assist her grandmother during the upcoming medical leave.

Laudermilk tells FOX 13 Seattle her grandmother raised her own kids, then helped to raise her six grandchildren, and now is helping to raise her 10 great-grandchildren.

Laudermilk wants to be the one to now help care for her "Oma."

"It would be such a relief to let her just relax and rest, and not have the worry of the next power bill and grocery bill and her gas tank bill, too," Laudermilk said.

Looking ahead to recovery

What's next:

The unexpected medical hiatus marks a rare pause for Baldwin, who has maintained her demanding work schedule without interruption for decades.

The fundraising effort aims to cover necessary living expenses—including groceries, utilities, and gasoline—alongside out-of-pocket medical costs that insurance will not cover.

Laudermilk says her grandmother is not the one to ask for help, and never asks for a handout. That is why she created the GoFundMe.

Addressing the community effort to support her during her recovery, Baldwin simply expressed gratitude for the assistance.

"Help, it would be wonderful," Baldwin said.

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