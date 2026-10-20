Washington hires Nick Koop as men's basketball voice

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The Brief Washington hired Nick Koop as its new Director of Broadcasting and radio play-by-play voice for Huskies men’s basketball. Koop replaces Tony Castricone, who left Washington in June to become the new radio voice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Koop comes to UW after a decade calling multiple sports at UCLA and will make his Huskies debut Oct. 25 against Washington State.



The University of Washington announced the addition of Nick Koop as their new Director of Broadcasting and play-by-play voice for men's basketball on Tuesday.

Koop takes over the role from Tony Castricone, who left the program in June to become the new voice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after legendary broadcaster Gene Deckerhoff retired after 36 years with the team.

"We're proud to welcome Nick Koop to Washington as our Director of Broadcasting and the new radio voice of Husky men's basketball," UW director of athletics Pat Chun said in a statement. "Nick brings extensive experience across college athletics, understands the responsibility that comes with this role, and will be a great addition as we continue to connect our fans with the people and programs that make Washington special."

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Koop joins the Huskies after calling multiple sports at UCLA since 2016, including football, men's and women's basketball, and a wide range of Olympic sports. He's previously worked for the Big Ten Network, FOX Sports and the Pac-12 Network among his numerous roles.

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to represent one of the richest traditions in college sports and one of the top universities in the world," Koop said in a statement. "Washington has been blessed with great radio voices, and I'm grateful to follow in their footsteps. I'm excited to work with Coach Sprinkle and the men's basketball program and share stories from all across UW Athletics. Thank you to the school and Learfield for entrusting me with this position. I look forward to earning the trust of you, the fans, as well. My family and I can't wait to get settled in Seattle and become entrenched within the UW community."

A native of Roseville, Calif., Koop is a Boston University graduate. He began his broadcasting career at Harvard on the Ivy League Network and NESN before returning to the West Coast in 2016.

Koop's first game for Washington will be for the Huskies' exhibition game against Washington State at Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday, October 25.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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