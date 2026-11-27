The Brief Lynnwood police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing an 82-year-old woman during a home invasion on Nov. 24. The woman suffered multiple injuries and was hospitalized in stable condition. Police have released surveillance video of the suspect. Detectives are asking nearby residents and businesses to review security footage recorded between 8 and 11 p.m. that night.



Lynnwood police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of stabbing an 82-year-old woman during a violent home invasion.

The backstory:

The attack happened on the evening of Nov. 24 inside a home near the intersection of 48th Avenue West and 188th Street Southwest.

Police said an 82-year-old woman was violently assaulted and suffered multiple injuries, including stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Lynnwood police released surveillance video of the suspect, who they described as a white or Hispanic man believed to be between 50 and 60 years old.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking residents and businesses near the 18700 block of 48th Avenue West to review their surveillance and doorbell camera recordings between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Nov. 24.

Anyone with information or video footage from the specified timeframe is asked to upload it to the Lynnwood Police Evidence Portal, or email crimetips@lynnwoodwa.gov.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Investigation underway after deadly officer-involved shooting in Fife

Black Friday shoppers pack outlets in Tulalip amid stubborn inflation

Port of Seattle weighs independent probe after Sea-Tac Airport ICE arrest

Celebrating 'Thanksgiving for all' at Xtadium in Seattle

Zoolights returns to Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.