The Brief Saturday brings chilly, foggy weather with highs in the 40s and light showers developing along the coast. Light snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday, with snow levels dropping to 2,500 feet and slick mountain roads possible. A stronger storm arrives late Monday into Tuesday, bringing rain, gusty winds, mountain snow and potential coastal flooding.



It will be a chilly and foggy start to Saturday with mostly dry conditions. Highs will again be on the cooler side, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few showers will start to move in along the coast Saturday afternoon, but most will remain light.

It will be a chilly and foggy start to Saturday with mostly dry conditions. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

An upper level low offshore will remain stalled just off the coast, keeping those showers mainly west of the Puget Sound. A few snowflakes in the evening hours are possible for the cascades, with snow levels dropping to around 2500-3000'. A few showers also linger into Sunday, but showers will stay light through midday.

An upper level low offshore will remain stalled just off the coast, keeping those showers mainly west of the Puget Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Light snow for the Cascades and into western Washington is expected Saturday night into Sunday. Snow totals are looking on the light side with trace to 2" and a few more inches possible in the mountains. Be ready for winter driving conditions if you are traveling ahead of the holiday week.

Light snow for the Cascades and into western Washington is expected Saturday night into Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Another round of showers is expected for Monday with highs in the low 50s. A stronger frontal system moves inland late Monday into Tuesday, bringing more rain, breezy winds and mountain snow. We will also be tracking King Tides, creating coastal flooding concerns. We will be tracking the impacts into next week.

Another round of showers are expected for Monday with highs in the low 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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