The Brief Friday brings chilly temperatures and morning fog, with afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. Light rain and mountain snow return Saturday night into Sunday, with snow levels dropping to around 2,000 feet. Stronger storms arrive Tuesday, while king tides Nov. 23–27 could cause minor coastal flooding, especially Wednesday.



A foggy start Friday with chilly temperatures for the morning hours. A ridge of high pressure has started to move in, leading to the calm and foggy start to the morning. Potential for freezing morning fog with some locations seeing below 32F.

A foggy start Friday with chilly temperatures for the morning hours. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Highs on Friday will be a few degrees seasonal average, reaching the upper 40s, and we will see more sunbreaks into the afternoon. Skies again Friday night will remain clear and cool, as high pressure remains just offshore.

Highs Friday will be a few degrees seasonal average, reaching the upper 40sm but we will see more sunbreaks into the afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We will see our next system bringing light showers from Saturday evening into Sunday, bringing light snow to the cascades. Snow levels on Saturday night will drop to around 2000', but there will be limited moisture, leading to very light snow.

We will see our next system bringing light showers by Saturday evening into Sunday, bringing light snow to the cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Showers will linger into Sunday, but will remain light. Another round of showers returns Monday night into Tuesday, increasing wind, rain and mountain snow. Winds are looking to pick up Tuesday, so we will be watching for potential gusty conditions and impacts. We will also be tracking minor coastal flooding as King Tides are expected Nov. 23 Monday through Friday the 27th. Peak King Tides will be Wednesday, and with surface low pressure, we could see impacts around our coastal areas.

Showers will linger into Sunday, but will remain light. Another round of showers returns Monday night into Tuesday, increasing wind, rain and mountain snow. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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