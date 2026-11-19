The Brief Maritime High School students walked out of class and marched with parents to Highline Public Schools headquarters in Burien, Wash. to protest a recommendation to close the school in June 2027. Superintendent Ivan Duran cited low enrollment and facility challenges, along with a potential savings of roughly $2.1 million per year, as primary reasons for the proposal. The Highline School Board will hold a public hearing Dec. 2, then take public comment and vote on the proposal Dec. 9.



With signs in hand and voices raised, Maritime High School students walked out of class and marched to Highline Public Schools headquarters to protest a recommendation to shut down their school at the end of the 2026–2027 academic year.

Joined by parents, students rallied outside the district’s administration building with a clear message: "SOS: Save Our School, Don't Sink Our Future."

"It’s important to make a stand. Your voice matters and you’ve got to get it out there," said senior Phoebe Potts.

Why the district recommends closing

The backstory:

The demonstration follows a recommendation from Highline Superintendent Dr. Ivan Duran to close Maritime High School in June 2027. District officials cited three primary reasons for the proposal:

Low enrollment: Approximately 83 students are currently enrolled, alongside smaller incoming classes.

Financial sustainability: Closing the school is projected to save roughly $2.1 million annually amid broader district budget cuts.

Facility challenges: The district has faced ongoing hurdles securing a permanent waterfront campus rather than operating at an interim site.

While the superintendent has noted that the recommendation is not a reflection on the value of maritime careers, students and families argue the school hasn't been given a fair chance to grow.

Senior Caleb Beckstrom, who is enrolled in the school's welding pathway, said low enrollment is largely an awareness issue.

"Make it so that more people know about this school, because I feel like part of the reason we have such a small amount of students is because we haven’t gotten good enough word out to people that the school exists," Beckstrom said. "This school has given me and my friends great opportunities."

A Maritime High School student displays a sign protest a proposal from Highline Public Schools to shutter the high school at the end of the 2026-27 school year. (FOX 13 Seattle)

'This could be one of the crown jewels of the Highline District'

Local perspective:

Parents at the rally called the district's arguments weak, pointing out that other small-enrollment choice schools continue to operate in Highline.

"I feel like the school district hasn’t really given the school a chance. It hasn’t been given the opportunity to really take off yet," said Maritime parent Laura Young, whose son is a junior on track to work for Washington State Ferries. She said her son cried when he heard about the closure proposal.

Young is calling on both the district and the broader maritime industry to step up, even if that means rethinking the requirement for a waterfront facility.

"The one-time investment clearly wasn’t enough to get it up and running. They need a building. It doesn’t have to be on the water," Young said. "If they were to put it on solid ground, I think that students would come."

With artificial intelligence reshaping the job market, Young added that hands-on skilled trades are critical for the next generation.

"We are going to need solid jobs for this generation of kids, and they’re interested. Now is not the time to sink the school. It’s the time to lean in and really invest in it. This could be one of the crown jewels of the Highline District," said Young.

Students say Maritime High changed their lives

For many students, the fight is deeply personal. Potts said her time at Maritime High has already opened doors. She has earned industry certifications and secured covered tuition at the Seattle Maritime Academy through the school's pathway.

"We deserve the same funding and schooling as everyone else," Potts said. "For those who are freshmen, they deserve to have that experience too. This has been a very life-changing experience for me, so I want others to experience it too."

Sophomore Braelyn Milnor-Lewis transferred to Maritime High after struggling at a previous school where she felt students and teachers were unkind. She said she quickly found a supportive circle at Maritime.

"It’s just nice to be around people like that who actually care about you. It’s like another family, like a small community where I can learn cool new things," Milnor-Lewis said.

Facing the possibility of the school closing before she graduates, she had a direct plea for district leaders: "Please don’t let my opportunities sink, me and the others. We belong here, and some of us have nowhere else to go."

What's next:

The Highline School Board has not yet made a final decision on the proposal. Community members will have multiple opportunities to weigh in before the board votes:

December 2: Public hearing on the closure proposal

December 9: Public comment and scheduled school board vote

The Source: Information in this article came from Highline Public Schools and families in the district.

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