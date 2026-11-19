The Brief The Seattle Department of Transportation fined Lime $74,500 last year. That includes $67,000 for scooters and bikes blocking the way and $7,500 for compliance violations, one of them exceeding its fleet limit for a month. SDOT’s operating permits, updated April 1, require more accurate GPS, technology that detects reckless or sidewalk riding, and automatic slowdowns in designated zones. The maximum fine for riders rose from $20 to $50. Pedestrians complained about sidewalk riding and devices left in the way. Lime says its fees and fines helped build 230 new parking corrals.



Seattle transportation officials fined micromobility company Lime $74,500 last year for parking obstructions and compliance violations, prompting updated city operating permits that require stricter GPS tracking, reckless-riding detection, and higher fines for rule-breakers.

According to the Seattle Department of Transportation, Lime paid $67,000 in parking obstruction fines last year, along with $7,500 in compliance fines tied to reviewing obstruction records and exceeding its permitted fleet limit during one month. The department hasn't provided data for 2026, but FOX 13 News has requested it.

While shared electric scooters, bikes, and gliders offer convenient transit for many residents, improperly parked devices and sidewalk riding remain ongoing concerns for pedestrians.

Pedestrian Safety and Sidewalk Clutter

What they're saying:

Sean, a resident in Seattle's University District, said he had to dodge a scooter rider on the sidewalk Thursday, despite a city ban on scooter sidewalk riding and warning stickers placed directly on the devices.

"Upset because I've been hit by them before," Sean said. "They hurt. They're definitely close to, you know, 50 pounds, weight metal, going into you, and a lot of people aren't paying attention on them."

Sean noted that many riders leave the devices wherever their trip ends rather than moving them out of the way.

"Most people would just slap it right here in the middle," he said.

Mike, a pedestrian near the Seattle waterfront, said the scattered bikes and scooters are "not that pleasant to look at" because they are everywhere, though he acknowledged he might try riding one in the future.

New SDOT Permit Rules and Fleet Limits

Big picture view:

To curb reckless riding and improper parking, SDOT updated its operating permits for bike and scooter companies on April 1, 2026.

"We updated the operating permits for bike and scooter companies on April 1, 2026, to require bike and scooter companies to add technology to discourage reckless riding and bad parking and increasing fines for people who break the rules," SDOT said in a statement.

Under the updated permits, companies must use new technology that detects when a rider is skidding, jumping, or riding recklessly on a sidewalk.

"We now require companies to install more accurate GPS sensors, which can be used to detect when devices are parked inappropriately and automatically limit device speeds when riding through areas designated as 'slow zones' in public spaces like Seattle Center," SDOT stated.

SDOT officials say in many parts of the city, built-in GPS technology ensures devices are parked in designated areas and prevents riders from ending their trips if a vehicle is left in restricted locations. Riders must also use their phones to take a photo of their properly parked bike or scooter before ending a ride in the app.

The city's Shared Micromobility Permit Conditions also cap the overall number on city streets, stating that, "At no time may the total number of devices deployed exceed 20,000."

Under city rules, riders are prohibited from blocking walkways, travel lanes, or crosswalks. That means no parking in the middle of the sidewalk. Rules also say not to park on street corners, in bus zones, shuttle zones, streetcar zones, or within 60 feet of a bus stop sign on the side where the bus pulls up. Rules also say never to park in the way of wheelchair curb ramps or crosswalks.

Instead, users can park at places including bike racks, curbside strips—the part of the sidewalk closest to the curb, as well as marked intersection "daylighting" zones within 20-30 feet of corners or stop signs where cars cannot park, designated parking areas in the Lime app, or inside more than 200 new downtown parking corrals built by the city since 2025. SDOT says if riders park on the sidewalk, they must leave at least 6 feet clear walking space for pedestrians.

Regular riders like Winnie, who uses Lime frequently, said the service makes getting around much easier, though he questioned whether the company should bear all the blame for parking issues.

"It shouldn't be Lime's fault for the city not having the correct infrastructure for the amount of Lime scooters they're putting in the city," Winnie said.

Lime's Response and Higher Rider Fines

Lime said its contract fees and fines help fund local parking improvements in partnership with the city.

"Better parking infrastructure is an important part of improving parking for riders," said Parker Dawson, senior regional lead of government relations at Lime. "We’re proud that the fines and permit fees Lime pays as part of our contract supports our joint efforts with SDOT to make parking better for riders. Over the past 12 months, we have helped construct 230 new parking corrals in Seattle."

Why you should care:

Lime noted that it uses an AI-enabled parking feature to offer riders real-time guidance when ending a trip, alongside daily foot patrols to fix fallen or misparked devices in busy neighborhoods such as downtown, the waterfront, the University District, and Capitol Hill.

A Lime spokesperson told us repeat parking offenders are sent to manual parking review, where the company issues warnings, fines, or account bans to riders who repeatedly fail to park considerately.

SDOT confirmed that riders who ride or park improperly receive warnings first, but those who ignore warnings face disabled accounts or fines. Under the new permits, maximum rider fines increased from $20 to $50 for users not enrolled in the low-income reduced fare program.

Residents can report blocking devices through Seattle 311, the city's Find It, Fix It app, or directly through the Lime app. Under city permit rules, a badly parked scooter can cost Lime up to $50, and the company is required to remove reported devices within hours—specifically two hours during most of the day, four hours overnight, and 24 hours for minor issues.