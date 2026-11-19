The Brief All 24 license plate reader cameras have been removed from Redmond after the city's terminated its contract with Flock Safety. Redmond suspended the cameras in November 2025 after residents raised concerns about privacy and data security. City officials say no federal or out-of-state agencies ever requested or received access to Redmond's Flock camera data.



All Flock cameras in the city of Redmond have been removed.

Redmond removes all 24 Flock cameras

There were 24 automated license plate reader cameras set up across the city, including 21 owned by the City of Redmond and three owned by a homeowners' association.

The backstory:

The vendor, Flock Safety, removed all 24 cameras after the Redmond City Council terminated the city's contract with Flock on July 21.

Redmond suspended the use of Flock cameras back in November 2025 after community members raised safety and privacy concerns.

A Flock automated license plate reader camera. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

"Our community raised significant concerns about their safety and privacy while the Flock ALPR cameras were in use. Those concerns prompted a closer review of the City’s contract with Flock Safety," said Mayor Angela Birney. "The safety and privacy of our community remain among the City’s highest priorities, and we will continue to ensure that every program and policy reflects that commitment."

Flock cameras use automatic license plate readers to identify vehicles during police investigations. While some law enforcement agencies say the technology helps them catch criminals faster, critics are worried about Flock data getting into the wrong hands, like hackers or immigration enforcement.

Local perspective:

Several police departments across Washington are using the technology, however some cities, like Seattle and Renton, have put a pause on their programs. Lynnwood canceled its contract with Flock earlier this year.

The city of Redmond says its previous use of Flock cameras came with safeguards, and that no out-of-state or federal agencies requested or received access to Redmond's Flock data at any point.

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