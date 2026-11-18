The Brief Five student athletes are fighting in court to uphold Washington's Initiative 638, which restricts transgender athletes from girls' school sports. Three-time Olympian Carol Brown supports the measure, while opponents raise concerns about student privacy and sex verification requirements. The law is set to take effect Dec. 3, with school districts responsible for adopting new policies.



Washington voters passed Initiative 638 two weeks ago. Now, five athletes are speaking up in court to keep it in place. The measure bars transgender student athletes from competing in girls sports in Washington’s K-12 public schools. It’s set to take effect Dec. 3.

From Westlake to the school board

In the wake of the election, opponents of I-638 rallied at Westlake Center, and the Seattle School Board voted to hire attorneys to challenge the measure. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson posted online that she supports the board’s decision.

At a recent school board meeting, concerns were raised about what that could mean for students, particularly mandated genital examinations only for female students, not male students.

The Washington State Medical Association also supports pausing the measure and has raised concerns about the verification requirement, describing the examinations as deeply troubling.

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The athletes have an Olympian in their corner

The athletes have the backing of Carol Brown, a three-time Olympian and bronze medalist.

Brown remembers fighting for access to rowing in the 1970s. She said Title IX opened the door to opportunities she otherwise wouldn’t have had. Seeing how hard it was for high school athletes to speak up is what made her want to get involved.

"I was very glad to see that again they’re willing to continue to put themselves out there," Brown said.

Brown, who identifies as a Democrat, said she sees the measure as a matter of safety and fairness in girls sports. She said she wants transgender athletes to have a place in sports and believes there needs to be a separate girls category.

"My message to those brave girls is keep fighting, stand up and know there’s a lot of us still fighting and trying to take this burden off of you," said Brown.

Carol Brown

What the state education office says

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction said local school districts are responsible for adopting new policies under the initiative.

The agency says it has no formal role in carrying it out, but said it’s in touch with the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association and will share guidance with districts as it comes in.

The agency said Washington has allowed students to play sports consistent with their gender identity for 20 years. It said the new requirements could make any girl think twice about playing school sports.

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