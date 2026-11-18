The Brief In 1996, Tacoma artist Dale Chihuly scattered glass around Venice. This year he returned with three monumental works, 16 to 31 feet tall, near the Accademia Bridge. A 30-foot tower holds close to 2,000 hand-blown forms made by his Pacific Northwest team. That way of working goes back to the teamwork Chihuly learned at Venice’s Venini glass factory in 1968. The installation ran May 5 to Nov. 14, during the 61st Venice Biennale. Talks are underway about showing the works in other European cities.



In 1996, Tacoma artist Dale Chihuly took crates full of glass pieces blown by his team in cities around the world and scattered them around Venice.

Thirty years later, he did it again, though on a more monumental scale, said Britt Cornett, the director of exhibitions at Chihuly Studio. "It’s essentially a celebration. A return to Venice."

Chihuly: Venice 2026

Chihuly worked at the Venini glass factory in Venice in 1968. There, he was exposed to a glassblowing process that required intense teamwork—a workflow that would become integral to his own practice.

"It comes down to this amazing connection that has happened between Italian glassmakers in the heart of Murano and the studios that originated there. Now there’s a very active community of art studios, glass studios in the Pacific Northwest," Cornett said.

By the numbers:

Chihuly: Venice 2026 was not a remake, Cornett explained. The project featured three works ranging in height from 16 to 31 feet, reflecting an evolution in Chihuly’s work over the decades. "Something like a 30-foot tower, you are talking about probably close to 2,000 individually hand-formed, hand-blown forms done by his team here," she said.

Dig deeper:

The individual pieces hung and curled in organic patterns along metal supports near the Accademia Bridge, one of only four bridges that cross the Grand Canal. The location allowed millions of tourists to delight in the whimsical colors and shapes, though Cornett said the installations were also an opportunity for reflection. "You can’t help but be there celebrating this moment 30 years later and feeling that all the people that were there in 1996, feeling his presence, feeling what a significant moment it was."

The installations were scheduled to be on display from May 5 to November 14, coinciding with the 61st edition of the Venice Biennale.

Cornett said the future of the works is still to be determined. "There are conversations happening about potentially leaving the work on view in different cities in Europe. So, we hope that that will happen."

The Source: Information in this article comes from Chihuly Studios.

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