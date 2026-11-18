The Brief The Seattle City Council is expected to take the next steps in finalizing the 2027 budget later this week. Mayor Katie Wilson criticized councilmembers for proposing millions of dollars in one-time funding for 2027 without a plan to sustain those programs in 2028. City leaders clashed over Seattle Fire Department overtime pay earlier this month after Budget Committee Chair Dan Strauss proposed reversing cuts outlined by Wilson.



Seattle City Councilmembers are scheduled to take final votes on the 2027 city budget amid pushback from Mayor Katie Wilson over millions of dollars in proposed one-time funding for city departments and community organizations.

Seattle mayor criticizes on-time budget funding

What we know:

Mayor Katie Wilson acknowledged that Select Budget Committee Chair Dan Strauss and committee members found a way to fund essential city services and support community groups in Seattle, according to a statement released on Tuesday. But Wilson criticized the committee's proposal to use one-time funding for various programs in 2027 without a plan to keep that money going beyond next year.

"The resources approved through many Council amendments will support valuable programs; however, true budget stability would ensure that funding can be sustained beyond the next one or two years for programs that the people of Seattle rely upon," Wilson's statement said.

By the numbers:

Wilson went on to say that the committee is taking away more than $20 million in funding between 2027 and 2028 that she believes the city of Seattle will still need.

"The proposal that passed the Select Budget Committee increases spending from the General Fund by a net of $36 million in 2027, $31 million of which is one-time. This decreases to a net increase of $14.7 million in 2028, $7.1 million of which is one-time," the statement added.

Wilson and Strauss along with other councilmembers previously differed over whether $7 million in overtime pay for the Seattle Fire Department should be in the budget.

What they're saying:

Wilson argued that giving the money in a single year creates an expectation that the funding will remain available the following year, adding that Seattle needs a more comprehensive approach to how it budgets for the city.

"I am committed to ongoing partnership with the City Council as we work towards a sustainable budget sustainability that can address Seattle’s most pressing needs," the mayor said in her statement.

Clash over Seattle Fire Department cuts

The backstory:

City leaders have gone back and forth on how to fund services such as the Seattle Fire Department. Earlier this month, Strauss proposed reversing cuts to the department that had been outlined by Wilson, sparking a disagreement between city leaders over the $7 million overtime allocation.

What we don't know:

The mayor's statement did not specify which individual community organizations or city programs slated to receive the proposed one-time funding in 2027 she supported.

What's next:

The Select Budget Committee is scheduled to have its final vote on the budget Thursday morning, followed by a full Seattle City Council vote on Friday afternoon.

The Source: Information in this article was gathered from previous FOX 13 reporting detailing remarks from Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and Councilmember Dan Strauss as well as a City of Seattle statement from Wilson.

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