The Brief Former Puyallup and Lakewood police officer Quinn Rawson, 31, has been charged with second-degree organized retail theft after court records accused him of "skip-scanning" $1,665.63 worth of merchandise across 16 visits to a local Home Depot between Sept. 3 and Nov. 2. According to the arrest report, Rawson, who was fired from the Puyallup Police Department in September following a May administrative leave, denied intentionally stealing, blaming distractions and ADHD, though store employees reported he gave them attitude when confronted. Following his Nov. 11 arrest and subsequent release on his own recognizance, Rawson faces up to five years in prison if convicted, while the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission confirmed it has two open intake-phase cases that could revoke his law enforcement certification.



A former Puyallup police officer who previously worked for the Lakewood Police Department is accused of stealing $1,665.63 in tools, building supplies and other merchandise over 16 visits to a Home Depot, according to court records. Police say he often paid for some items at self-checkout and walked out with others.

Former WA officer arrested, charged in Home Depot thefts

Pierce County prosecutors charged Quinn Rawson, 31, on Nov. 12 with one count of second-degree organized retail theft. The charge covers incidents from Sept. 3 through Nov. 2 at the Home Depot on 35th Avenue Southeast.

What we know:

Rawson told Puyallup police detectives that he sometimes missed items at self-checkout and denied stealing intentionally, according to the arrest report.

"I get distracted talking to people all the time," Rawson said, according to the report. He later told detectives, "I don’t know if it’s just my ADHD and just lack of attention to detail."

Police described most of the alleged thefts as "skip-scanning," a form of shoplifting in which someone deliberately scans and pays for only some of the items they take through self-checkout. Police say surveillance footage showed Rawson leaving with merchandise that didn’t appear on his receipts.

In a written statement included in the arrest report, a Home Depot employee said she brought tools to the self-checkout area for Rawson on Sept. 26 after he asked her to unlock them. She said she followed store procedure by opening a Milwaukee rolling tool drawer he had brought to the register and found organizers, racks and hooks inside.

"He got upset with me as I inspected inside, and said they were returns," the employee wrote. She said his reaction raised a red flag. She checked with the pro desk and the service desk and said neither could confirm that the items were returns.

Police say Rawson paid for other merchandise and left with the drawer and its contents. Investigators counted $269 for the drawer alone. The employee’s report prompted a loss prevention specialist to review surveillance footage and look for other transactions.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Puyallup Police Department via Facebook/Meta)

Timeline:

On Sept. 16, police say Rawson paid for a DeWalt saw and later rang up one of two blades he had picked up. He left without paying for the other blade or a DeWalt battery, the report said. Police put the loss at $364.

On Oct. 12, police say Rawson returned a shower base for store credit, then used the credit to pay $65.92 for other items. He left without paying for a second shower base, a sheet of cement board and merchandise in a bucket, the report said. Investigators documented a loss of $258.83.

The report also describes a Sept. 13 transaction at the service desk. Police say an employee rang up four items, then removed two lights from the receipt after Rawson said something to him. Police valued the lights at $178.98.

Home Depot loss prevention staff turned over more than 200 video files, receipts and statements, according to the report. The detective who reviewed the evidence said he recognized Rawson as a former colleague and linked the payments to Rawson’s Home Depot customer account.

Rawson joined the Puyallup Police Department in April 2024 after working for Lakewood police. The arrest report says he was placed on administrative leave in May 2026 and fired around Sept. 17.

What we don't know:

FOX 13 has asked Puyallup Police Chief Scott Engle for information about Rawson's firing and will update this story as soon as he responds.

Police arrested Rawson at his home Nov. 11 and booked him into the Pierce County Jail. According to the report, he asked to speak with an attorney and later volunteered that he believed he still had the items and would return them if given a list.

Rawson asked detectives why Home Depot employees hadn’t stopped him or told him he had missed an item. A detective wrote that he told Rawson that employees had confronted him and reported that he had given them attitude, saying the merchandise had already been paid for or was part of an exchange.

Rawson asked whether the detective thought he would intentionally shoplift in a city where he knew everybody, according to the report.

What they're saying:

"That’s what we’re all wondering, man. Why would you do that?" the detective replied, according to the report.

"I’ve already been destroyed by this department," Rawson said, according to the report. He said store employees should have spoken up. The detective told him they probably assumed that, as a law enforcement officer, he knew better.

"One hundred percent I know better," Rawson replied, according to the report.

Rawson also asked whether second-degree organized retail theft was a felony, and the detective told him it was.

Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Barbara McInvaille ordered Rawson released on his own recognizance Nov. 12 and barred him from coming within 1,000 feet of any Home Depot property.

Washington law allows prosecutors to combine a series of alleged thefts by the same person into one count. If convicted, Rawson faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, plus restitution, assessments and court costs, according to the charging document.

David Quinlan, a spokesperson for the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, said the commission has two open cases involving Rawson. The commission has the authority to suspend or revoke a law enforcement officer’s certification.

"Both cases are currently in the intake review phase of our investigative process," Quinlan said.

The next step would be to assign an investigator and notify the officer that their certification is under review. If the commission notifies an officer that it intends to suspend or revoke their certification, the officer can contest the action at an administrative hearing.

The Source: Information in this story came from charging documents from the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office, a spokesperson for the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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