The Brief Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is expected to return in Week 12 after missing two games with rib and quad injuries. Backup Drew Lock went 3-0 as a starter in Darnold's absence, though coach Mike Macdonald confirmed Darnold remains the starter when healthy. Darnold's final status remains uncertain as he still has recovery hurdles to clear during the bye week before facing the 49ers.



The Seattle Seahawks are heading into their bye week coming off of two straight wins against the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders, offering an opportunity to get some key players back from injury.

One of those players could be starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who has missed the last two weeks as he recovers from a cracked rib and a quadriceps injury.

Seahawks ‘optimistic’ Darnold returns in Week 12

What they're saying:

According to head coach Mike Macdonald, the team is "optimistic" that Darnold could get a full week's worth of practice reps, which would allow him to return to action in Week 12 when the team travels to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.

"You're a week out, so we're projecting that," Macdonald added. "There are some things we need to get over hurdle-wise, and we wouldn't be able to do that right now, but you're assuming that it's going to progress to that point."

Macdonald then reiterated that Darnold is the team's starting quarterback when healthy, potentially quelling some of the discourse surrounding the position in recent weeks. He also reiterated how impactful getting a full week of practice can be for Darnold.

"I think making sure that we have a really clear idea of how we want to operate coming out of this bye week, on who we want be and how we want get there," Macdonald said. "I think we have good clear vision right now, but making sure we can just kind of maximize the alignment coming down the home stretch here where we can kind of hunt out any inconsistencies on things that we’re asking our offense to do, especially our quarterback and be really clear on. Like the identity that we want to come to life, I think that’ll help everybody, especially Sam."

The backstory:

In Seattle's opening drive of the season, Darnold injured his hip and was ruled out for the rest of the game. The nature of Darnold's injury was never fully revealed, which casted a dark cloud over his ability to return to the field quickly.

Drew Lock stepped in to help the team win 13-10 over the Patriots before leading the charge in Week 2 against the Cardinals, leading the team to a 31-7 win.

Then, it was announced that Darnold would return for Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. In Monday's press conference, Macdonald appeared hesitant to say whether Darnold was fully healthy when he made that return.

Darnold would start the next six games, helping secure wins against the Chargers and Chiefs, but struggled with turnovers in losses against the Commanders, 49ers, Broncos, and Bears. In the Monday night game against Chicago, the signal caller cracked his rib and played through it before the quad injury popped up near the end of the game.

Drew Lock excels as interim starter

Dig deeper:

Lock has started every game Darnold has missed this season. In his starts, the team is 3-0 (4-0 if you include the Patriots game). All of those wins have come against teams with a sub-.500 record (2 vs. Arizona, 1 vs. Las Vegas).

The University of Missouri alum has thrown for 837 yards, is completing passes at a 73% clip, and has thrown zero interceptions.

Lock was dealing with some ailments of his own, including elbow and oblique injuries that kept him limited in practices. But the injuries haven't seemed to restrict his abilities on Sundays.

Huge NFC West clash looming

What's next:

The Seahawks are currently stuck in the middle of a competitive NFC West division that is led by the 49ers (7-1). Seattle is currently tied for second in the division with the Los Angeles Rams (6-4), a team Seattle has yet to play this year.

Following the bye, the team will travel to San Francisco for their second matchup of the season with the 49ers in a game that is shaping up to have massive playoff implications.

In Week 5, the 49ers defeated the Seahawks 32-29 at Lumen Field.

The Source: Information for this story came from previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, and a transcript of head coach Mike Macdonald's press conference on Monday.

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