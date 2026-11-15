Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads Seattle Seahawks to 21-13 win over Raiders

article

The Brief Jaxon Smith-Njigba exploded for 171 receiving yards and a touchdown as the Seahawks beat the Raiders 21-13 to enter their bye week at 6-4. Seattle’s defense overwhelmed No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza in his first NFL start, sacking him six times and holding Las Vegas to just 27 second-half yards. Drew Lock completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns, while rookie Jadarian Price scored his first career touchdown.



Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 171 yards and a touchdown, and the Seattle Seahawks dominated rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza in his first career start in a 21-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Raiders went three-and-out five times for minus-17 yards on their first five possessions of the second half. It took a fourth down conversion with fewer than four minutes remaining for Las Vegas to get their first first-down of the second half. Mendoza threw for 143 yards while rushing for the lone touchdown of the game for the Raiders while being sacked six times by Seattle.

Las Vegas had just 27 yards gained in the second half with Ashton Jeanty's 38-yard reception the only big play.

Zach Charbonnet had 94 yards on 20 carries, and rookie Jadarian Price scored his first career touchdown while gaining 36 yards on nine carries against the NFL's worst rushing defense. Drew Lock completed 14-of-17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in his third start this season in place of an injured Sam Darnold.

The backstory:

Smith-Njigba had just one catch for 11 yards at halftime as Seattle managed to run only 17 offensive plays before the break. Mendoza and the Raiders controlled time of possession in building a 10-7 lead.

The Raiders ran 35 plays in the first half, going 7-of-10 on third down to help keep drives alive to pressure the Seahawks' defense.

Mendoza's first touchdown in the NFL was reminiscent of his last one in college at Indiana. A 10-yard quarterback draw on third-and-goal beat the defense as he went untouched into the end zone to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead. A fourth down draw for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the National Championship game against Miami (FL) last year helped lift the Hoosiers to their first national title.

The Seahawks answered on their next drive, but had a Smith-Njigba touchdown taken off the board due to an offensive pass interference call. Smith-Njigba was called for a push off that created space for a 29-yard touchdown that came off the board.

So Cooper Kupp came through to find the end zone instead. Lock evaded a sack as he scrambled out of the pocket, staying in-bounds and behind the line of scrimmage before unleashing a 34-yard strike to Kupp that tied the game at 7-7.

A 34-yard Matt Gay field goal gave the Raiders a 10-7 lead at the break. The Raiders ran 35 plays in the first half to only 17 by Seattle. Las Vegas was 7-of-10 on third down to help keep drives alive to pressure the Seahawks' defense, though it only resulted in 10 points.

Smith-Njigba exploded in the third quarter to carry Seattle's offensive performance. He caught two passes for 53 yards on the first drive of the third quarter that helped set up Price's 12-yard touchdown as the Seahawks took a 14-10 lead.

Then it was Smith-Njigba's turn to find the end zone. After slipping on his route, he quickly recovered and took off vertically as Lock delivered a perfect strike behind linebacker Quay Walker as Smith-Njigba raced for a 71-yard touchdown and a 21-10 cushion.

Smith-Njigba had seven catches for 160 yards in the second half alone as he surpassed 1,200 yards on the season.

Charbonnet collided with Lock on a pass attempt, leading to a fumble that scuttled a strong drive, and Jason Myers missed a 44-yard field goal attempt that would have extended the lead further as Seattle missed opportunities to put the game fully away earlier.

Jeanty's 38-yard catch-and-run set up a 43-yard field goal from Gay that made it a one-score game with 2:04 remaining.

A perfectly executed naked bootleg from Lock on second-and-11 picked up the final first down needed to run out the clock and secure the victory.

Seattle enters the bye week at 6-4 as they look to heal up for the second-half stretch run.

By the numbers:

Smith-Njigba is up to 79 receptions for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns in the first ten games of the season for Seattle, putting him on pace for 2,052 yards over 17 games. Calvin Johnson had 1,964 yards for the Detroit Lions in 2012, which is the single-season NFL record – though that came in a 16-game season. Kupp had 1,947 with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 for second-most all-time.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Seahawks get Shaheed, Nwosu back against Raiders

Seattle Seahawks prep for No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza's debut start

Darnold ruled out for matchup vs. Raiders, Lock expected to start

A.J. Barner's 2 TDs lead Seattle Seahawks 17-3 over Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks' Quenton Nelson set for knee procedure

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .