Seattle Seahawks get Shaheed, Nwosu back against Raiders

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The Brief The Seahawks will get Rashid Shaheed and Uchenna Nwosu back against Las Vegas after both players missed the last two games with injuries. Sam Darnold remains out with rib and quadriceps injuries, leaving Drew Lock to make his second straight start despite managing elbow and oblique issues. Charles Cross, Leonard Williams and Quenton Nelson will also remain sidelined, though Cross and Darnold are making progress toward potential returns after Seattle’s bye.



The Seattle Seahawks will have linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed back in action Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but left tackle Charles Cross and defensive tackle Leonard Williams remain out.

Quarterback Sam Darnold will miss a second straight game as Drew Lock will make a second consecutive start for Seattle, despite having right elbow and oblique injuries of his own. Left guard Quenton Nelson will miss a second straight game as well, following a knee procedure.

Darnold, Cross, Williams and Nelson are the only four players with an injury status for Sunday’s game as the rest of the roster is available to play.

Dig deeper:

Darnold and Cross are both tracking well to be able to return after the team’s bye week. Cross was able to return to limited participation in practice on Thursday. He’s been out the last two weeks with an ankle injury sustained last in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"He's done a great job working through all the things, we just couldn't make this game," head coach Mike Macdonald said of Cross.

Meanwhile, Darnold has a quadriceps injury and cracked a rib in the loss the following week to the Chicago Bears.

"I see Sam progressing with his rehab and the guys are saying he's doing a great job and he's progressing. We'll take it a day and a week at a time," Macdonald said.

Macdonald did say earlier in the week that he believed Darnold would be ready to play after the team's bye next week. Seattle plays the San Francisco 49ers on November 29 after the bye.

Lock was limited in practice all week – as he was a week ago ahead of his start against Arizona – and is expected to start against the Raiders.

"He had a similar cadence and workload in terms of last week. It's good to have done it and gotten through the week well. I know he's confident and optimistic, so we're in good shape," Macdonald said.

Jadarian Price and Jaxon Smith-Njigba each said that Lock threw around 20 balls in practice all week last week, and Lock was expected to have a similar cadence to his work this week. Jalen Milroe took the extra first-team snaps for Seattle with Darnold out and Lock managing his workload.

"I think it's appropriate to say Jalen has done a tremendous job when he's been in there with the ones," Macdonald said. "I've been impressed. He's worked extremely hard, he's been decisive, he's delivered the ball accurately, on time. He's done a great job filling in for Drew when we need him.

"Any time you're down your starters, those are valuable reps for anybody, including the quarterback position. He's taken advantage of it."

Williams is still dealing with a shoulder stinger sustained in the second half of the loss to the Bears. Unlike Darnold or Cross, who just need time to heal, Williams needs to have the injury quiet down to enable him to push forward.

"It's one of those things where it’s not good until it is. It's not good yet," Macdonald said. "Stingers are more of a contact thing. He's doing a good job staying in shape and staying fresh. He's in the meetings, he's doing all the Leo things. He's just not playing right now."

Timeline:

The ground stoppage at airports across the United States should not affect the Seahawks this week unless it extends into Saturday. While the team frequently travels on Fridays when they are covering at least two time zones, the trip to Las Vegas has always been scheduled as a Saturday flight for the team.

Injury Report:

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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