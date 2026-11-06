King County Homelessness Authority CEO steps down amid $16.7M budget deficit

The Brief King County Regional Homelessness Authority CEO Kelly Kinnison, Ph.D., has resigned effective Nov. 16, 2026, amid sweeping restructuring plans. An independent financial review by Turning Point Strategic Advisors revealed an unrecoverable projected $16.7 million deficit driven by unearned administrative revenue, unbudgeted software spending, and overdraft interest. Seattle and King County elected officials are demanding the full dissolution of the agency as local governments prepare to take back control of locally funded homelessness contracts.



The chief executive of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) has resigned as an independent financial review revealed the agency faces an unrecoverable projected $16.7 million budget deficit, sparking renewed demands from local elected officials to dissolve the regional organization entirely.

CEO Kelly Kinnison, Ph.D., submitted her resignation to the KCRHA Governing Board, which accepted it. Her departure takes effect Nov. 16, 2026.

Kinnison's exit coincides with the release of a forensic financial review by consulting firm Turning Point Strategic Advisors. Delivered during a King County Executive Finance Committee meeting, the review found that budget miscalculations, provider underspending, unbudgeted administrative rollouts, and mounting overdraft fees created a multimillion-dollar funding gap that Seattle and King County taxpayers will ultimately have to repay.

The backstory:

Kinnison was hired as permanent CEO in 2024 following a national search, becoming the agency’s fifth leader after previously serving as Director of Family and Community Policy at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

During her tenure, Kinnison sought to stabilize an organization plagued by executive turnover, working to improve system coordination, provider operations, and severe weather response. However, an external forensic evaluation of internal controls identified severe accounting deficiencies, prompting Seattle and King County to prepare a major contraction of the agency's authority.

The primary driver of the newly revealed $16.7 million gap was an ongoing structural mismatch between projected administrative revenue and actual program spending. Over five years, KCRHA budgeted for roughly $1 billion in expected grant commitments, but actual program deployment reached approximately $750 million. Because administrative funding was pegged directly to grant utilization, service provider underspending meant the authority failed to earn an estimated $15.6 million in anticipated administrative revenue.

What they're saying:

"I was asked to assess and rebuild a young organization that had significant challenges," Kinnison said. "I’m proud of what I’ve achieved, including surfacing structural issues in our finance department and contributing to the path forward for a more accountable homelessness response system."

"I want to thank Dr. Kinnison for her service to King County and wish her well on future endeavors," said King County Executive Girmay Zahilay, co-chair of the Governing Board. "She took on a challenging job to lead coordination on our region’s most pressing issue amid a shifting federal landscape and structural issues within the authority. King County will continue to work closely with the City of Seattle, homelessness service providers, and other partners throughout the region to ensure a smooth transition into KCRHA’s next phase."

"I have a responsibility to the people of Seattle to ensure that financial challenges at KCRHA are addressed and stabilized," said Mayor Katie Wilson. "I join Executive Zahilay in thanking Dr. Kinnison for her leadership and partnership, and we will make a recommendation soon on interim leadership."

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What we know:

KCRHA was formed to unify fragmented municipal responses across King County into a single regional authority. Instead, the agency has weathered persistent executive turnover, political tension between suburban and urban leaders, and systemic accounting issues. The decision by Seattle and King County to reclaim direct administration of local contracts represents a major reversal of the regional governance model, scaling back the authority to a fraction of its original operational footprint.

What's next:

In response, regional leaders formulated a strategy to downsize and restructure the agency, which includes transferring administration of locally funded service contracts back to King County and the City of Seattle beginning in January 2027.

The Source: Information in this story came from an official press release issued by Lisa Edge, Senior Director of External Affairs for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, statements from King County Executive Zahilay and Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting on the King County Executive Finance Committee meeting presentation by Turning Point Strategic Advisors.

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