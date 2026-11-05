Renton, WA police respond to shooting in Albertsons parking lot

The Brief Renton police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in an Albertsons parking lot near Northeast Sunset Boulevard. Video shared with FOX 13 appears to show multiple police officers firing into a van in the parking lot. It's unclear what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured. Police expect to release more details Friday.



Renton police are actively investigating a shooting that occurred in an Albertsons parking lot Thursday night.

There is currently a large police presence in the area near Northeast Sunset Boulevard and Duvall Avenue Northeast.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A shot-out window of a white van at the scene of a shooting in a Renton parking lot on Nov. 5, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Police confirmed that a shooting has occurred and they are still gathering details at this time.

Video shared with FOX 13 Seattle appears to show multiple officers firing into a van in the parking lot. It's currently unknown what led up to the shooting.

Renton police said they will release additional details about the shooting on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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