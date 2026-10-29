Seattle Mariners exercise Andrés Muñoz's option

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The Brief The Mariners exercised closer Andrés Muñoz’s $9 million option for 2027 as Seattle began making offseason roster decisions Thursday. Seattle declined options on Bryce Miller and Victor Robles, with Miller remaining under club control and headed toward arbitration while Robles becomes a free agent. The Mariners also claimed 25-year-old outfielder Grant McCray off waivers from the Giants after he appeared in 43 games for San Francisco last season.



The Seattle Mariners picked up the option of closer Andrés Muñoz and claimed outfielder Grant McCray off waivers from the San Francisco Giants in a handful of offseason roster moves on Thursday.

Additionally, the team declined options on pitcher Bryce Miller and outfielder Victor Robles. Miller remains under club control while Robles will become a free agent.

The backstory:

Muñoz's option for 2027 carries a $9 million price tag, per Cot's Contracts. He has a club option for 2028 as well, worth $10 million (with a $1 million escalator based on games finished).

Coming off two All-Star seasons, Muñoz struggled at times for the Mariners last season. He posted a 5-6 record with a career-high 4.24 ERA in 61 appearances. Muñoz allowed a career-high nine home runs with 89 strikeouts and 24 walks in 57 ⅓ innings pitched.

Miller's option would have been worth $6.075 million for 2027. Absent an agreement on another contract, Miller will go to salary arbitration with the club for his 2027 salary.

Miller posted a 4-10 record with a 4.17 ERA in 22 games pitched with 21 starts. After returning to the starting rotation after beginning the year on the injured list, Miller was terrific to begin his year. In his first 10 starts, Miller had a 1.71 ERA with 62 strikeouts and just five walks in 52 ⅔ innings pitched. But in his final 16 games, Miller's ERA ballooned to 6.14 with 57 strikeouts, 33 walks and 14 home runs allowed. He had an 0-8 record over that stretch to close out the season.

Robles was due $9 million if the team picked up his option for next season. Instead, he'll receive a $500,000 buyout and become a free agent.

Robles appeared in 174 games for the Mariners over parts of the last three seasons, batting a combined .288 with 27 doubles, three triples and five home runs. The majority of his success came in the final 77 games of the 2024 season after he was signed midseason. Robles appeared in 65 games last year, batting .256 with three doubles, two triples and nine RBI in 133 plate appearances.

Dig deeper:

McCray, 25, appeared in 43 games with the Giants this season, batting .143 (11-for-77) with two doubles, one triple, two home runs, four RBIs, eight stolen bases and 11 walks. McCray has appeared in parts of three seasons with the Giants after being a third-round pick out of Lake Ranch High School in Florida in the 2019 MLB Draft.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners, Cot's Contracts and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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