GEO Group gets 10-year contract for Tacoma, WA ICE detention center

The Brief GEO Group secured a 10-year, $140 million-per-year ICE contract running through October 2036 to continue operating the 1,635-bed Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma. U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Emily Randall visited the center and called for an investigation into the deal, citing lack of transparency, a reported single-bid process, and potential limits on state oversight. The contract renewal comes amid ongoing scrutiny and detainee complaints regarding poor food quality, inadequate medical care, and delayed access to prescription medication.



The company operating Tacoma’s Northwest ICE Processing Center has secured a new 10-year federal contract, even as two Washington congresswomen raise questions about conditions inside the facility and the lack of transparency surrounding the deal.

The GEO Group announced Thursday that its new contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is expected to generate approximately $140 million in annual revenue. The agreement runs through Oct. 27, 2036, and covers support services at the facility, which has a capacity of 1,635 beds.

The announcement came the same day U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Emily Randall visited the facility, toured its facility and spoke with two people being held there. Cameras were not allowed inside during the visit.

GEO Group says contract continues its partnership with ICE

What they're saying:

In its announcement, the Florida-based company said services under the agreement are expected to include security, maintenance, food services, access to recreational amenities, medical care and transportation.

George Zoley, GEO Group’s chairman, CEO and founder, said the facility helps meet the federal government’s need for immigration processing capacity.

"We are proud of our 40-year public-private partnership with ICE, and we stand ready to continue to assist the federal government in meeting its immigration enforcement priorities," Zoley said in the company’s news release.

The new agreement continues GEO Group’s operation of the Tacoma facility, which has been the subject of complaints about medical care, food and water quality, and conditions inside the center. Those concerns have also prompted disputes over state oversight of the privately operated facility.

Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Detainees describe concerns about food and medical care

The other side:

FOX 13 Seattle recently spoke with five men who said they were detained after camping in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest over Labor Day. They described problems with food and medical care at the Tacoma facility.

Faustino, 38, said the experience was difficult and described the food and care as poor. He also said he developed bumps on his skin but did not know what caused them.

Faustino said the bumps had since gone away. He speculated they could have been related to the water but said he did not know the cause.

Alvaro Robles Villanueva said the facility needs more nursing staff to care for sick people and provide more medical attention.

During Thursday’s visit, Jayapal said one of the two people she met with told lawmakers it took several days to receive medication.

"The second gentleman we met with, it took a few days to get his medications," Jayapal said. "He does have them now, but he talked about how difficult that was to be without his medications for the first four days that he was here and how high his blood pressure was."

Jayapal said the lawmakers would continue oversight of conditions inside the facility.

Jayapal seeks answers about the new contract

Local perspective:

Jayapal said she has contacted ICE headquarters seeking more information about the contract, including questions about the terms of the agreement and reports that the federal government may purchase the facility.

"We have been in touch. I have been in touch directly with ICE headquarters, and so we're waiting for information from them about this contract," Jayapal said.

She said she was concerned about reports that the agreement may limit the application of state regulations and inspections. It was not immediately clear whether the new contract contains the same provisions lawmakers have questioned in previous agreements.

Washington state has been involved in a legal dispute with GEO Group over state health officials’ access to the facility. State officials have said inspectors were denied entry during attempted inspections, while GEO Group has challenged the state’s authority to inspect the center.

Jayapal also questioned the timing of the contract saying, "It is very strange to me that they would award a 10-year, one and a half billion dollar contract before they purchase the facility," she said. "So I'm also trying to get information about that."

The company’s release did not detail the concerns raised by the lawmakers or address whether ICE plans to purchase the property.

Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington.

Randall questions bidding process

Big picture view:

Randall said the contract warrants further scrutiny because, according to the information available to lawmakers, only one company submitted a bid.

"We've seen over and over the Trump administration give out no bid contracts to donors and supporters," Randall said. "And so there's absolutely a story of corruption to follow, to investigate and uncover."

The lawmakers have raised concerns about possible conflicts of interest and accountability in the federal government’s dealings with private detention companies. Their comments are allegations and calls for investigation, not a finding that corruption occurred.

In a letter earlier this month, Jayapal, Randall and other members of Congress also questioned federal efforts to purchase privately owned immigration detention facilities, saying such purchases could affect state oversight.

Jayapal said she intends to pursue further oversight and accountability, including investigating the contract and the relationship between the federal government and private detention operators.

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