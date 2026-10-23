Seattle weather: Great fall Friday afternoon, highs in the 50s with sunshine

The Brief Friday brings morning clouds and fog before sunshine returns, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Cooler, mostly cloudy weather arrives Saturday, with showers possible along the coast by evening. Rain chances increase Sunday, but forecasters remain uncertain whether showers will reach the Puget Sound region.



Besides a few areas of morning clouds and fog, more sunshine is in store for Friday. Skies will clear by midday with slightly cooler temperatures along with plenty of sun.

Besides a few areas of morning clouds and fog, more sunshine is in store for Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Friday will be around seasonal average with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures will start to get a little cooler into the weekend, with highs peaking in the upper 50s.

Friday will be around seasonal average with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday as a low pressure system sits offshore. Clouds will increase along with evening shower chances starting along the coast, moving further inland through the overnight hours.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday as a low pressure system sits offshore, with clouds increasing along with evening shower chances. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Shower chances look to increase Sunday as the low moves further south. Heaviest showers are expected along the coast, but we will be watching to see how the models align as we get closer. Some forecast models are trending drier for most of the area while keeping showers along the Pacific coast, while others are bringing the rain through the Puget Sound through the afternoon. Stay tuned!

Shower chances look to increase Sunday as the low moves further south. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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