Seattle weather: Rain chances to return this weekend

The Brief Seattle will see cooler, typical late-October weather with increased sunshine on Friday as high pressure briefly rebuilds over the region. Rain chances increase late Saturday through Monday due to an area of low pressure sliding south along the British Columbia coast, though model predictions on rainfall amounts remain uncertain. Following the lingering Sunday and Monday showers, drier weather and partly cloudy skies are expected to return on Tuesday and Wednesday.



The dry weather in Seattle isn’t over yet, but rain showers are back in the forecast on Sunday.

Thursday’s weather system brought a few extra clouds and cooler temperatures. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the 40s.

We will see increasing clouds on Thursday night across Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A few clouds today, more sunshine Friday

What's next:

High pressure will briefly rebuild over the region Friday, bringing a little more sunshine. Temperatures will remain cooler than what we've enjoyed recently, but that's just a return to more typical late-October weather.

Weekend rain chances are increasing, but details remain uncertain

Big picture view:

We're watching an area of low pressure that will slide south along the British Columbia coast this weekend. The tricky part is that forecast models still can't agree on exactly where this system will go or how much moisture it will bring into Western Washington.

One set of models suggests a better chance of rain reaching our area, while another keeps most of the rain away. For now, the forecast calls for at least a chance of rain across the north Puget Sound and Olympic Peninsula by Saturday evening.

Rain chances then continue for much of Western Washington Sunday into Monday as an upper-level trough lingers overhead. Stay tuned to the forecast as models come into better agreement as we get closer.

Showers return Sunday to the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier weather returns next week

The other side:

After Monday, it looks mainly dry heading into Tuesday and Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

Rain showers could return Sunday in the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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