Last call: Seattle tiki bar Navy Strength closing after 10 years in Belltown

The Brief Popular Belltown cocktail bar Navy Strength is closing its doors after 10 years in business. The bar will host its final service on Halloween following its annual "Nightmare on Wall Street" pop-up. Co-owners Chris and Anu Elford cited lease expiration and industry fatigue as the primary reasons for the shutdown.



Popular Belltown tropical cocktail bar Navy Strength is closing its doors after a decade of operation, with its final service set for Halloween night.

Co-owners Chris and Anu Elford announced the decision, marking the end of a ten-year run in Seattle's nightlife scene known for tropical drinks, themed menus, and industry accolades.

What we know:

Navy Strength will spend its final weeks celebrating its decade-long tenure in Belltown before permanently shuttering.

Final Service: The bar will officially close after service on Oct. 31.

Nightmare on Wall Street: Navy Strength will run its annual horror-themed "Nightmare on Wall Street" pop-up through October, featuring new drink menus inspired by films such as Sinners, Suspiria, Drag Me To Hell, Re-Animator, Pearl, Mandy, and American Psycho.

Liquidation Sale: In November, the bar will hold an inventory sale open to the public to purchase glassware, bar equipment, and decor.

The owners pointed to a combination of lease timing and general industry fatigue rather than pointing to specific market conditions. While acknowledging the financial challenges typical of the hospitality industry over the past decade, the team noted that their lease was coming to an end and expressed a desire to move on.

What they're saying:

Co-owners Chris, Anu, and the Navy Strength team expressed gratitude to staff and patrons while announcing the closure.

"It’s been a real privilege to serve tropical drinks to Belltown these last ten years," the owners said in a statement. "We have had extreme highs and extreme lows, & while the bar never hit financially the way all business owners hope for, we are proud to have employed hardworking Seattleites for this last decade."

Addressing the closure, they added: "Quite frankly the bar’s lease is up and, in the words of MacReady from John Carpenter’s The Thing, we’re all very tired."

What's next:

Patrons have until Oct. 31 to visit the bar for its final "Nightmare on Wall Street" menu. The team noted that strong patronage during its final month will assist in settling business debts prior to winding down operations.

What we don't know:

Details regarding dates and times for the November equipment and glassware sale will be announced at a later date.

The Source: Information in this story came from a statement released by Navy Strength co-owners Chris and Anu Elford on the bar's Facebook page.

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