The Brief Despite a 3.8% annual inflation rate that has prompted 82% of consumers to actively cut spending according to a Washington Retail Association survey, crowds still lined up early at the Seattle Premium Outlets on Black Friday to hunt for holiday deals. While the National Retail Federation projects a 4.2% rise in holiday retail sales—a figure that closely mirrors inflation—many local shoppers told FOX 13 Seattle they still plan to maintain or increase their spending to buy gifts for family. Meanwhile, western Washington retailers are bracing for fewer Canadian cross-border shoppers due to ongoing U.S.-Canada trade disputes, following a Western Washington University study showing Canadian visits to Whatcom County were already down 71% from pre-pandemic levels.



Black Friday shoppers waited in long lines at the Seattle Premium Outlets on Friday, searching for holiday deals even as stubbornly high inflation squeezes household budgets.

October inflation data shows prices are up 3.8% compared with last year — nearly double the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. While many consumers are concerned about making ends meet by buying fewer gifts or choosing less expensive items, crowds still turned out early for Christmas shopping.

Shoppers balance tight budgets with holiday lists

What they're saying:

Despite rising costs, some shoppers said their holiday spending plans remain steady.

"I have a lot of nieces and nephews to buy for," said Jared Cabanilla, a shopper at the outlets who expects to spend the same amount this year as he did last year.

Younger shoppers also lined up early to stretch their budgets.

"I need to focus on getting gifts for others," one teenage shopper said, with a friend saying he was going to buy "anything I can afford."

"We take Black Friday very seriously ... we’ve been up since 3:30 a.m."]

Affordability drives holiday spending habits

By the numbers:

Statewide data reflects the financial pressure facing families. According to a Washington Retail Association survey, 56% of consumers say affordability is the top motivator in how they approach the holidays, and 82% are taking active measures to reduce spending.

At the same time, the National Retail Federation forecasts November-to-December retail sales will rise 4.2% this year. Because that projected growth nearly matches the 3.8% annual inflation rate, retail observers are watching post-Black Friday figures to see whether consumers are actually buying more merchandise or simply paying higher prices for the same goods.

Even with those concerns, shoppers at the Tulalip outlets repeatedly said they still plan to spend more this season for a variety of reasons.

Fewer Canadian shoppers expected amid trade disputes

Big picture view:

Retailers in western Washington are also monitoring how cross-border traffic compares to previous years. Historically, shoppers have driven long distances — including from Canada — to visit the outlets despite Washington's high sales tax.

That trend could shift significantly this year amid the Trump administration's trade disputes and souring relations between the U.S. and Canada. A study from Western Washington University found that Canadian visits to Whatcom County were already down 71% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The Source: Information in this story came from a survey from the Washington Retail Association, interviews and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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