The Brief A Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army sergeant pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell sensitive military information to buyers connected to China. Jian Zhao, 37, shared military technical manuals and equipment in exchange for thousands of dollars, according to prosecutors. Federal agents recovered $30,000 in cash and military hard drives from Zhao's home, and his sentencing is scheduled for March 1, 2027.



A U.S. Army sergeant at Joint Base Lewis-McChord pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell military secrets and equipment to buyers connected to China.

Jian Zhao, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiring to gather, transmit, and transfer national defense information to people connected to China. He is an active duty Army battery supply sergeant stationed at JBLM.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Zhao enlisted in the Army in 2017 and held a high security clearance, giving him access to sensitive military materials.

Between November 2021 and March 2025, federal investigators found that Zhao conspired with Ruoyu Duan, a former Army soldier living in Hillsboro, Oregon, and others to send defense data and equipment to China-based buyers. Duan previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transmit national defense information.

Investigators say Zhao shared excerpts from technical manuals for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, a long-range, precision-guided multiple rocket launcher used by the U.S. Army. He also reportedly offered military computer and military hard drives, and took pictures of restricted documents on his cellphone.

Jian Zhao pictured taking photos of classified military documents on his cellphone. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Prosecutors said Zhao received thousands of dollars from overseas buyers for the military secrets. When federal agents raided Zhao's home in Lacey on March 6, 2025, they recovered roughly $30,000 in cash, electronic devices, and multiple Army hard drives.

What they're saying:

"Members of the United States military are entrusted with protecting some of our nation’s most sensitive information and capabilities," said U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford. "The defendant violated that trust by exploiting his access to military information and equipment for personal profit while knowingly providing materials to individuals linked to China. Protecting our national security depends on holding accountable those who compromise their oath and endanger the security of our armed forces."

"This guilty plea reflects a deliberate betrayal of the oath every Soldier takes to defend our nation and safeguard our fellow service members," said Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon, the commanding general of Army Counterintelligence Command. "By trading access to sensitive military information and government equipment for personal profit, this individual undermined our Army’s operational security and put Soldiers at risk. I urge everyone across our ranks to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity or outreach to Army Counterintelligence."

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What's next:

Zhao is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2027.

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