The Brief Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson plans to include $10 million in his upcoming two-year budget proposal to help the Port of Longview rebuild a long-idle terminal and attract new tenants. Fertilizer company Nutrien and the Port of Longview signed an agreement last week to develop the site in anticipation of future plans to use the terminal as a site for exporting potash. The project is expected to create 650 construction and long-term jobs and generate $12 million in tax revenue.



Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson plans to include $10 million in his upcoming two-year budget proposal to help the Port of Longview rebuild a long-idle terminal and attract new tenants.

Ferguson announced the investment Tuesday in Longview.

Funding would help bring idle terminal online

The backstory:

Terminal 4, on the Columbia River, has been idle since 1989, Ferguson said. The money would go toward redeveloping the site.

Fertilizer company Nutrien already wants to use the site as a potash export terminal. The company and the port entered into a site development agreement last week, according to Ferguson's office.

By the numbers:

The project is expected to create 650 construction and long-term jobs and generate $12 million in tax revenue, the governor's office said.

"I've spent a lot of time in Longview, particularly during the immediate aftermath of the Nippon Dynawave disaster," Ferguson said. "I'm committed to this community and promoting a robust, diverse economy. That's why I'm proud to announce a strategic investment in the Port of Longview in my upcoming budget."

"Bringing Terminal 4 back online would be a major win for our state, the port and the community of Longview," he said. "I'm excited to make that happen."

Capital budget separate from operating budget woes

The money would come from the state's capital budget, which is separate from the operating budget. The operating budget faces a $4 billion shortfall .

Ferguson's office has received more than 200 capital budget requests this budget cycle, he said.

The Longview proposal is the second capital budget investment Ferguson has announced. He previously announced $10 million to upgrade infrastructure on Hanford Nuclear Site land to support the development of the Northwest Advanced Clean Energy Park in central Washington.

Local perspective:

"This is good news for the community, for the port district, for Cowlitz County and for the entire state of Washington," said Jeff Wilson, a Port of Longview commissioner. "We are known as Washington's working port. We're building an economic future here with family-wage jobs and revenue for the state and community. The governor's proposal will help us get there."

The Source: Information in this article comes from Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson and the Port of Longview.

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