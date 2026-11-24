The Brief Seattle Reign FC promoted former captain Lauren "Lu" Barnes to permanent assistant coach for the 2027 NWSL season, dropping the interim tag she held since joining head coach Laura Harvey’s staff in July 2026. After Barnes debuted on the sidelines in an Aug. 1, 2026, win over Bay FC, Seattle went 8-4-3 and recorded seven clean sheets while earning points in 11 of its final 15 matches. Barnes retired after the 2025 season as the NWSL’s all-time leader in regular-season appearances (252), starts (240) and minutes played (21,110), helping Seattle win three NWSL Shields during her 13-year career.



Seattle Reign FC announced Tuesday that club icon Lauren "Lu" Barnes is dropping the "interim" tag and stepping into a permanent role as an assistant coach for the 2027 NWSL season.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 18: Lauren Barnes #3 of Seattle Reign FC celebrates after winning the NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Portland Thorns at Lumen Field on April 18, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/NWSL via Getty Images)

According to a team press release, the promotion comes after Barnes originally joined Head Coach Laura Harvey’s technical staff in July 2026.

The backstory:

Before transitioning to the sidelines, Barnes spent her entire 13-year professional playing career in Seattle, retiring at the end of the 2025 campaign.

By the numbers:

During her tenure, the longtime captain cemented her legacy as one of the premier defenders in NWSL history, retiring with a decorated resume:

NWSL's all-time leader in regular season appearances (252).

NWSL's all-time leader in starts (240).

NWSL's all-time leader in minutes played (21,110).

Helped Seattle win three NWSL Shields (2014, 2015, 2022).

Helped Seattle appear in three NWSL Championships (2014, 2015, 2023).

Following her retirement and a stint developing youth players at Seattle United, Barnes made her Reign FC coaching debut on Aug. 1, 2026, in a 3-2 road win over Bay FC. With Barnes on the bench, Seattle posted an 8-4-3 regular-season record – collecting points in 11 of their final 15 games – while tightening up defensively to record seven clean sheets.

What they're saying:

"Lu has always had an incredible understanding of the game, and we’ve seen that translate naturally into her role as a coach," said Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey. "She knows what it takes to compete at the highest level, understands the standards she’s helped build here and has a real ability to connect with players and help them improve. She’s made a significant impact on our staff in a short period of time, and we’re excited to continue working with her as we prepare for the 2027 season."

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The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by Seattle Reign FC.

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