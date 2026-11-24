Seattle Reign FC promotes former captain Lauren Barnes to assistant coach
RENTON, Wash. - Seattle Reign FC announced Tuesday that club icon Lauren "Lu" Barnes is dropping the "interim" tag and stepping into a permanent role as an assistant coach for the 2027 NWSL season.
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 18: Lauren Barnes #3 of Seattle Reign FC celebrates after winning the NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Portland Thorns at Lumen Field on April 18, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/NWSL via Getty Images)
According to a team press release, the promotion comes after Barnes originally joined Head Coach Laura Harvey’s technical staff in July 2026.
The backstory:
Before transitioning to the sidelines, Barnes spent her entire 13-year professional playing career in Seattle, retiring at the end of the 2025 campaign.
By the numbers:
During her tenure, the longtime captain cemented her legacy as one of the premier defenders in NWSL history, retiring with a decorated resume:
- NWSL's all-time leader in regular season appearances (252).
- NWSL's all-time leader in starts (240).
- NWSL's all-time leader in minutes played (21,110).
- Helped Seattle win three NWSL Shields (2014, 2015, 2022).
- Helped Seattle appear in three NWSL Championships (2014, 2015, 2023).
Following her retirement and a stint developing youth players at Seattle United, Barnes made her Reign FC coaching debut on Aug. 1, 2026, in a 3-2 road win over Bay FC. With Barnes on the bench, Seattle posted an 8-4-3 regular-season record – collecting points in 11 of their final 15 games – while tightening up defensively to record seven clean sheets.
What they're saying:
"Lu has always had an incredible understanding of the game, and we’ve seen that translate naturally into her role as a coach," said Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey. "She knows what it takes to compete at the highest level, understands the standards she’s helped build here and has a real ability to connect with players and help them improve. She’s made a significant impact on our staff in a short period of time, and we’re excited to continue working with her as we prepare for the 2027 season."
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The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by Seattle Reign FC.
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