Seattle Reign FC defender, captain Lauren "Lu" Barnes announces retirement

Seattle Reign FC announced Monday that its defender and captain, Lauren "Lu" Barnes, will retire at the end of the season.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 18: Lauren Barnes #3 of Seattle Reign FC celebrates after winning the NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Portland Thorns at Lumen Field on April 18, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/NWSL via Getty Images)

In a press release, the team said Barnes had a legendary career that defined both the club and the league, serving as an anchor since its inaugural 2013 season.

"From day one, Seattle has been home," said Barnes. "I’ve grown up here – as a player, a leader and a person. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built in the culture we’ve created. To have spent my entire professional career with this club, in this city, surrounded by the people I love, is something truly special. I’m so grateful to my teammates, coaches, staff and our fans who have supported me through every season. This chapter of my life has been a dream, and I’m excited to take it all in one last time with my Reign family."

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 02: Lauren Barnes #3 of Seattle Reign looks to in-bound the ball during the game against the Kansas City Current at Lumen Field on May 02, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Reign won 1-0. (Photo by Alika Jenner/NWSL via Getty Images)

Barnes holds nearly every appearance record in NWSL history. She is the all-time leader in games played (250), games started (238) and minutes (20,940). In 2024, Barnes became the first player in NWSL history to reach 100 regular-season wins.

During her career with the Reign, she helped lead Seattle to three NWSL Shields (2014, 2015, 2022), earned 2016 NWSL Defender of the Year honors, and was named to the NWSL Best XI First Team twice and Second Team twice.

"Lu has been the heartbeat of this club since the very beginning," said Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey. "She has been the glue that has held us together through the ups and the downs. Everything about who we are, whether it’s our standards, our values or our resilience, Lu has her fingerprints on it all. Throughout her legendary career, Lu has been authentic, selfless and a leader on and off the pitch. It’s been an honor to be a part of her journey, and her legacy will be felt here for generations."

"What makes Lu so rare isn’t just her longevity or her records, it’s her humanity," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "She’s been a leader, a role model and a constant source of strength for this club and the community. You simply don’t see players spend their entire career in one city anymore, and that loyalty speaks volumes about who she is and what Seattle means to her."

Reign FC fans are encouraged to cheer on Barnes' career at the club's final regular-season home match on Friday, Oct. 17, when the Reign hosts the Utah Royals at Lumen Field.

According to Reign FC, to honor the club's iconic No. 3, fans can purchase special $30 tickets on the team's website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by Seattle Reign FC.

