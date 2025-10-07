Seattle Reign FC announces multi-year kit partnership with Trupanion

The Brief Seattle Reign FC announced a multi-year agreement with Seattle-based Trupanion, a leader in pet medical insurance, making it the club's new front-of-kit partner in a deal considered a historic milestone for the club and the growing NWSL. The partnership is founded on shared local roots and a strong commitment to equity, reflecting the organizations' belief in the power of pets and sports to unite communities. The club will debut the new Trupanion-branded kits on Friday, October 10, during their match against Bay FC at Lumen Field.



This landmark deal is a historic milestone for both Reign FC and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), signaling the league's continued growth and the rising interest in women’s professional sports.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Seattle Reign FC has named Seattle-based pet insurance leader, Trupanion, its new front-of-kit partner in a multi-year deal that marks a historic milestone for the club and the growing NWSL. (Seattle Reign FC)

The partnership is built on the organizations' shared local roots, commitment to equity, and belief in the unifying power of pets and sports.

What they're saying:

"We’re proud to partner with Trupanion, a Seattle-based and women-led company that shares our values and vision," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom. "This partnership reflects the strength of our community – innovative, inclusive and rooted in equity – and we’re excited to build something that goes beyond the jersey to inspire fans, uplift women and celebrate the special bond we all share with our pets."

"At our core, Trupanion exists to help pet parents budget for the unexpected cost of veterinary care," said Margi Tooth, CEO and President of Trupanion. "Our goal is to enable true access to care – equity for pets and the people who love them. The power of sports and pets both lie in their ability to bring people together, to create shared moments of joy and memories to last a lifetime. Whether it’s the shared thrill of the game or the unconditional love of a pet, both uplift our spirits and strengthen our sense of connection. We’re excited to partner with the Reign to celebrate that bond. Partnering with the Reign not only helps us spread the word about the importance of protecting your pet but the importance of making opportunities available to all."

Trupanion, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Seattle, is a NASDAQ-listed leader in medical insurance for over one million cats and dogs across North America and Europe, providing pet owners with peace of mind and offering the unique ability to pay veterinarians directly in seconds via a patented process.

What's next:

The club will debut the new Trupanion-branded kits on Friday, Oct. 10, when they host Bay FC at Lumen Field Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and will air on FOX 13+.

