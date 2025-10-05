Seattle Reign, Gotham FC play to scoreless draw

article

Gotham FC could not find a way past a stubborn defensive stand by the visiting Seattle Reign in a scoreless draw.

Sitting in third place, Gotham (9-6-8) extended its undefeated run to seven matches and edged closer to clinching a playoff spot.

The Reign (9-7-7) remained in fifth but increased their cushion above the playoff line to six points.

Rose Lavelle crashed the crossbar for Gotham with a chipped shot from the edge of the box in the 31st minute.

Esther Gonzalez thought she had the winning goal for Gotham when she redirected a cross by Midge Purce inches wide of the post in the 87th.

Gotham controlled possession 64% to 36%, and limited the Reign to a single shot across the 90 minutes. Gotham finished the match with 10 shots, with four on target.

Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey finished the game with five saves and picked up her seventh shutout of the season.

