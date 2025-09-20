Seattle Reign fall 2-0 as Kansas City Current claim NWSL Shield

article

The Brief Debinha, Temwa Chawinga scored for the Current in a 2-0 victory over the Reign that gave Kansas City the NWSL Shield as the league's best regular season team. The Current are now undefeated in their last 14 matches and are on a record nine-match shutout streak. The defeat leaves the Reign (8-7-6) sixth in the standings, four points above the playoff line.



The Kansas City Current clinched the National Women's Soccer League Shield as the league's top team in the regular season with a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Reign on Saturday night.

The Current (17-2-2) lifted the trophy in front of their home fans at a sold-out CPKC Stadium with five games in the regular season remaining, becoming the fastest team to ever claim the NWSL Shield.

It was the first Shield and first major NWSL trophy in the history of Current, who were founded in 2020. The team's only other trophy was the now-defunct NWSL x LigaMX Femenil Summer Cup, which Kansas City won in 2024.

In the only other game in the NWSL on Saturday, the Portland Thorns were held to a 1-1 tie at home by the San Diego Wave.

In Kansas City, Debinha opened the scoring for the Current from the penalty spot in the 34th minute. It was the 33-year-old Brazilian international's sixth goal of the season.

Last year's NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga scored on a header from close range to make it 2-0 for the Current in the 74th minute. The goal was the Malawian's 13th of the season, which makes her tied for the most in the league.

The Current are now undefeated in their last 14 matches and are on a record nine-match shutout streak.

Current head coach Vlatko Andonovski, who previously won two NWSL Championships in 2014 and 2015, also lifted the NWSL Shield trophy for the first time in his career.

The defeat leaves the Reign (8-7-6) sixth in the standings, four points above the playoff line.

