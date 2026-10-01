Seattle Reign sign defender Jordyn Bugg through 2030 season

The Brief Seattle Reign FC has signed 20-year-old defender Jordyn Bugg to an extension through the 2030 season, the team announced on Thursday. Bugg has become a standout for the Reign, twice, being named a finalist for U.S. Soccer's Young Female Player of the Year. During her first full professional season with the Reign in 2025, Bugg became the youngest finalist for NWSL Defender of the Year in league history at 19 years old, and the youngest player selected to the NWSL Best XI as a second-team selection. "Seattle gave me an opportunity to become a professional at such a young age, and I’m really grateful for the trust this club has put in me from the beginning," Bugg said in a statement. "I’ve already grown so much here as a player and as a person, but I also feel like I’m just getting started."



Seattle Reign FC has signed 20-year-old defender Jordyn Bugg to an extension through the 2030 season, the team announced on Thursday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Jordyn Bugg #23 of Seattle Reign FC controls the ball against Taylor Suarez #99 of Angel City FC during the NWSL match between Angel City FC and Seattle Reign at BMO Stadium on September 16, 2026 in Los Angeles (Luiza Moraes / NWSL / Getty Images) Expand

Bugg has become a standout for the Reign, twice, being named a finalist for U.S. Soccer's Young Female Player of the Year. During her first full professional season with the Reign in 2025, Bugg became the youngest finalist for NWSL Defender of the Year in league history at 19 years old, and the youngest player selected to the NWSL Best XI as a second-team selection.

"Seattle gave me an opportunity to become a professional at such a young age, and I’m really grateful for the trust this club has put in me from the beginning," Bugg said in a statement. "I’ve already grown so much here as a player and as a person, but I also feel like I’m just getting started. I want to continue pushing myself and competing at the highest level, and I believe Seattle is a place where I can continue to do that. The support from our fans and the community has been incredible, and I’m really excited for what’s ahead with this club."

The backstory:

Bugg has made 49 appearances for the Reign over three seasons after signing with the team in July 2024. She has four goals over the last two seasons for Seattle.

"Jordyn represents so much of what we believe in and where we want this club to go," general manager Lesle Gallimore said in a statement. "She has already established herself as one of the top young defenders in our league, and her maturity, competitiveness and commitment to getting better every day give us tremendous belief in what she can become. Jordyn has the ability and ambition to compete at the highest levels of the game, and we’re incredibly proud that she has chosen Seattle as the place to continue that journey."

"Jordyn’s understanding of the game, composure and ability to defend at a high level are exceptional, especially at this stage of her career," head coach Laura Harvey said in a statement. "She’s already accomplished so much, but what’s most exciting is knowing there’s still another level she can reach. We’re really excited to continue pushing her and supporting her development here in Seattle."

Bugg has made six appearances with the U.S. Women's National Team, including five starts since getting her first call-up in June 2025. She was a part of the USWNT for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup and earned selection to the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team training camp.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Reign and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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