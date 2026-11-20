The Brief More than 300,000 riders are expected on Washington State Ferries between Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 29, with westbound travel peaking Thursday and Friday and eastbound travel heaviest Saturday and Sunday. King tides expected Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27—peaking Wednesday—are already causing canceled sailings on the Port Townsend/Coupeville route and vehicle restrictions on other routes. Holiday schedule adjustments will affect several routes on Thanksgiving Day, with officials urging travelers to make reservations and sign up for rider alerts.



While Washington State Ferries encourages Thanksgiving travelers to make reservations ahead of time, king tides could bring cancellations and delays over the holiday weekend.

(File / FOX 13)

By the numbers:

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, more than 300,000 people are expected to sail Puget Sound from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 29.

Officials said that in addition to long vehicle lines and king tides forcing canceled sailings or restrictions on certain routes, there will be holiday schedule adjustments on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving travel: Washington State Ferries

WSDOT communications specialist Tina Werner joined "Good Day Seattle" a week before Thanksgiving to help travelers plan for peak congestion.

"Our friends at Washington State Ferries do really encourage reservations on the routes that are offering them. In general, what they are anticipating is that the busiest sailings and longest wait times are going to be westbound — or traveling onto an island Thursday and Friday," Werner said. "And then departing islands, or eastbound, Saturday and Sunday."

WA king tides expected to peak Wednesday before Thanksgiving

Timeline:

According to FOX 13 Seattle meteorologist Claire Anderson, king tides are expected Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27. Peak king tides are forecast for Wednesday, and combined with surface low pressure, could bring coastal impacts.

Canceled sailings and low tide travel restrictions

Why you should care:

In a WSF blog post, officials said there are already scheduled cancellations on the Port Townsend/Coupeville route. Additionally, there are vehicle restrictions on several other routes, which include:

Trucks

RVs with low ground clearance

Vehicles with a towing trailer

What you can do:

"I encourage everyone to sign up for rider alerts to be notified if extreme tidal conditions will affect their travel plans," WSF wrote in its blog post. "You can also check the WSDOT mobile app or visit our website to see our sailing schedules, live terminal conditions, a real-time map, and make vehicle reservations"

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WA ferry schedule: Thanksgiving holiday adjustments

WSF said there will be holiday adjustments to daily schedules on the Edmonds/Kingston, Mukilteo/Clinton and Point Defiance/Tahlequah routes, which are listed on WSF's schedule.

The Seattle/Bainbridge Island and Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth routes will also operate on holiday timetables, officials said.

What they're saying:

"While many of us will spend the holiday weekend with family and friends, our terminal and fleet colleagues will be on the job, keeping our system running and helping people get where they need to go safely," wrote WSF. "Our employees are there for our customers every day of the year, including holidays when they could be spending time with their own loved ones. Their dedication makes it possible to keep our ferries moving and connect the communities we serve. I’m grateful for their hard work and commitment, and I hope you’ll join me in thanking them when you travel this holiday weekend. I wish you and your loved ones a safe and happy Thanksgiving."

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation, Washington State Ferries and original reporting by the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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