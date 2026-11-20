The Brief WSDOT expects heavy Thanksgiving travel congestion from Wednesday through Sunday across major state highways and ferries. Analysts primarily base Thanksgiving forecasts on the past two to three years of traffic data, though fluctuating holidays may draw on five to 10 years of data. Ferry riders face peak westbound travel Thursday and Friday and peak eastbound travel Saturday and Sunday, with walk-on passengers able to skip vehicle lines.



Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and if you're planning on hitting the road or hopping on a ferry next week, you might want to check the clock before you pack the car.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has released its holiday travel data for some of Washington state's most congested corridors, from Lacey to Tacoma to the U.S.-Canada border.

WSDOT communication specialist Tina Werner joined "Good Day Seattle" a week before Thanksgiving to help travelers understand the best times to hit the road – and the worst times that will likely bring heavy congestion and traffic headaches.

Why you should care:

"We expect traffic to be pretty congested starting Wednesday, lasting through Sunday," Werner said. "But we are really expecting Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to be some of our busiest travel days on most state highways – including folks that may be traveling by ferry – those will also be pretty congested as well."

WSDOT is encouraging drivers to leave early, consider carpooling, use public transit and pack patience, because it is going to be a busy travel period.

How many years of historical data does WSDOT keep to predict traffic times?

By the numbers:

"The historical data that our analysts use to produce these travel charts every Thanksgiving weekend is generally based off the last two to three years," Werner said. "For Thanksgiving, for example, we know that that always falls on a Thursday, but for other holidays – where that day may fluctuate – it may be five or ten years previous that the holiday landed on that particular day."

Peak traffic will not happen on Thanksgiving Day

Looking at WSDOT's traffic charts, traffic on I-5, I-90 and US-2 will not be entirely dreadful on Thanksgiving Day itself—raising the question of whether it's really worth traveling earlier.

What they're saying:

"We would still encourage folks to go early if they can, maybe before they're heading to grandma's house for the day," Werner said. "Wednesday's and Friday's generally tend to be some of the busiest days as folks are coming and going. And then our friends at the Washington State Ferries, we've also included some information that talks about the best times if you're traveling by ferry as well – including folks that may want to walk on and save the vehicle reservation."

What to know if you're traveling by ferry

"Our friends at Washington State Ferries do really encourage reservations on the routes that are offering them. In general, what they are anticipating is that the busiest sailings and longest wait times are going to be westbound – or traveling onto an island Thursday and Friday," Werner said. "And then departing islands, or eastbound, Saturday and Sunday."

WSDOT says travelers can bypass vehicle lines and board faster by walking on when possible.

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