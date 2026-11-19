New forms, new rules for Washington girls’ sports as transgender athlete ban takes effect
SEATTLE - The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has released a new form for students who participate in girls’ high school sports as it prepares to implement Initiative 638, which takes effect Dec. 3.
Washington voters approved the measure earlier this month. It limits participation in girls’ interscholastic athletics to students who are biologically female.
What winter athletes need to know
The one-page biological sex attestation form asks a medical professional to indicate whether a student is biologically male or female and provide their medical credentials.
The Dec. 3 deadline applies to athletes already on winter teams, including those competing in wrestling, basketball, flag football, bowling, gymnastics and competitive cheer.
WIAA declines to comment on legal challenges
The WIAA declined to comment on legal challenges to the initiative. The association said it takes no political position on the measure and will not challenge its implementation. It said it must follow state law.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.