The Brief RunX Seattle unveiled the preliminary 13.1-mile course for its inaugural June 13, 2027, half marathon, featuring 690 feet of elevation gain across 10 Seattle neighborhoods. The USATF-certified route starts along the Alaskan Way Waterfront and passes landmarks including Pike Place Market, Gas Works Park and the Fremont Troll before finishing at Seattle Center. Registration is currently open online, with organizers planning to announce special on-course segment challenges and local running club activations in the months ahead.



Organizers of the inaugural RunX Seattle Half Marathon unveiled the preliminary route Tuesday for next summer’s race, charting a 13.1-mile course that winds through 10 Seattle neighborhoods and passes several of the city's most recognizable landmarks.

Next year's race is scheduled for June 13, 2027.

The USA Track & Field-sanctioned and certified race serves as the centerpiece of a broader June 11–13 race weekend developed in partnership with the Seattle Sports Commission.

RunX Seattle half-marathon course

What we know:

The preliminary route features approximately 690 feet of elevation gain and is designed to showcase Seattle's varied terrain and culture.

Runners will begin along the Waterfront on Alaskan Way before navigating the cobblestones of Pike Place Market and passing through Pioneer Square. From downtown, the course heads north toward South Lake Union and Eastlake, trading city streets for views of houseboats and Lake Union.

Participants will continue to Gas Works Park and enter Fremont, passing the Fremont Troll and the neighborhood’s self-proclaimed "Center of the Universe." The final stretch loops back through Westlake before concluding at Seattle Center.

Organizers have released an interactive map, a street-level preview and a full-course fly-through online. The route is also available to download on Strava and as a GPX file for GPS watches.

What they're saying:

Race organizers and local sports leaders emphasized that the course was intentionally designed to connect runners with local businesses, art and neighborhood identity rather than just offering a standard road race.

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"No two cities run the same, and this course brings that idea to life," said Josh Furlow, CEO and co-founder of RunX. "The Waterfront, the Market, Downtown, Lake Union and Fremont each show you a different side of Seattle. ... From the climb to the Troll to the finish at Seattle Center, this is a course built to celebrate Seattle."

Beth Knox, president and CEO of the Seattle Sports Commission, previously noted that the event aims to establish a new annual summer tradition that drives visitors downtown and connects participants with the communities that make the city distinctive.

What we don't know:

While the preliminary route is set, organizers have not yet released details regarding special on-course "segment challenges," which are expected to give runners additional ways to compete within the race. Specific schedules and locations for pre-race neighborhood activations and community training runs are also still being finalized.

What's next:

In the months leading up to June 2027, RunX plans to partner with local running clubs, businesses and cultural organizations to host community training experiences and neighborhood programming. Additional details on segment challenges, participation perks and race-weekend schedules will be announced as programming is confirmed.

Registration for the June 13, 2027, race is open now, and runners can view the interactive course map and fly-through video at runxseattle.com.

The Source: Information in this story came from a RunX Seattle press release and the Seattle Sports Commission.



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