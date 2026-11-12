Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy and mild Thursday, rain returns Friday

The Brief Seattle, Bellingham and Olympia set record high temperatures Wednesday, with unusually warm weather continuing Thursday. Thursday brings mostly dry skies and highs in the low 60s before gusty winds increase overnight. Strong winds and rain return Friday through the weekend, with coastal gusts potentially exceeding 50 mph.



It was a very warm Wednesday, with new record highs for Seattle, Bellingham and Olympia. We will see another mild day, as the same warmth lingers into Thursday. The cold front offshore will remain to the west of Puget Sound with mainly dry conditions and only a few light showers along the coast.

It was a very warm day Wednesday, with new record highs for Seattle, and that same warmth will linger into Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Highs on Thursday will again be several degrees above the seasonal average, reaching the low 60s again into the afternoon.

Highs Thursday will again be several degrees above seasonal average, reaching the low 60s again into the afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds into Thursday evening will start to increase as our next frontal system approaches the coast. By Friday morning, winds at the beaches could reach above 50 mph. Stronger winds for the entire region are also expected this weekend, especially Saturday night into Sunday.

Winds into Thursday evening will start to increase as our next frontal system approaches the coast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Showers and breezy winds remain the pattern through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Showers will linger into Monday with temperatures slowly cooling by the middle of next week.

Showers and breezy winds remain the pattern through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

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