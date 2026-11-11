Seattle weather: Near-record warmth today, more rain, wind ahead

The Brief Unusually mild air will push Wednesday temperatures into the 60s with possible record highs, while breezy coastal winds ease into a mostly dry and quiet Thursday inland. A front arrives Friday bringing widespread rain, breezy conditions, and hazardous coastal seas of 20 feet or higher. A stronger storm follows Saturday night into Sunday, delivering heavier rain and wind that has prompted a marginal risk of excessive rainfall, flooding, and landslides across parts of the Olympic Peninsula before drying out by Tuesday and Wednesday.



After a very mild start to Wednesday, temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s this afternoon.

A warm front that moved through the region Tuesday has ushered in an unusually mild air mass. Some locations could challenge daily high-temperature records.

Winds will remain breezy to windy along the coast and across the North Interior, but conditions should gradually ease later this afternoon and evening. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and dry with mild temperatures overnight.

A Wind Advisory in effect for the coast and north interior starting 1pm Tuesday through 7pm Wednesday. evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Quiet Thursday, rain returns again Friday

Big picture view:

The stalled cold front will remain offshore into Thursday. That means another day with occasional light rain near the coast and Olympic Peninsula, while most inland communities stay mainly dry.

A weather system will stall off the Washington Coast through Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The next system approaches Friday. A front will push onshore during the day, bringing another round of widespread rain and breezy conditions. This will not be a big soaker for us, but it will usher in the start to a stormy weekend.

Friday’s storm will also generate large waves offshore. Seas of 20 feet or higher are expected to reach coastal waters again by Friday night, creating hazardous surf conditions along the coast.

Rain and wind returns to Western Washington on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Another potent system targets the weekend

What's next:

Friday's system will be followed by another round of rain and wind Saturday night. This second system has a better potential to produce stronger winds, particularly along the coast. It will also bring heavier rain.

The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted a large part of the Olympic Peninsula for a marginal risk of excessive rainfall from Saturday morning into Sunday morning. That means locally heavy rainfall could create landslides and flooding concerns, especially in areas that receive constant rain.

Showers will continue behind the front Sunday, keeping the weekend soggy for much of Western Washington.

Next week is looking drier by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will dry out and warm up in Seattle before the next round of storms. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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