Seattle weather: Wetter, breezier weather takes over western WA

The Brief A cold front arrives Wednesday evening bringing widespread rain showers, followed by a stronger, noticeably breezy system late Thursday night into Friday. Rain totals through Friday night are forecast at 1 to 2 inches along the coast and Olympics, up to an inch of precipitation in the Cascades, and a quarter to a half inch across interior lowlands. An active fall pattern will persist into next week, offering a mainly dry Saturday before rain, wind, and higher-elevation mountain snow return Sunday and continue through next week.



After a dry start to the month, a more typical November weather pattern is set to bring more rain to western Washington starting Wednesday night.

Early this evening, a cold front will move inland, bringing widespread rain showers to western Washington. This will not be a soaking system, but most areas should see some rain.

Showers are likely Wednesday night, but they should wrap up in time for the Thursday morning commute. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A brief break, then another storm

Big picture view:

Most of your Thursday looks nice with partly cloudy skies. However, another stronger weather system will approach western Washington late Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

The next impactful weather system will hit late Thursday night into Friday with rain and wind. The strongest winds are expected Thursday night into Friday morning. Damaging wind is not expected, but it will be noticeably breezy.

A stronger storm will hit western Washington on Friday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Here are the expected rainfall totals :

Coast and Olympics: 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Cascades: Up to an inch of precipitation, with snow at higher elevations.

Interior lowlands: Around a quarter to a half inch of rain now through Friday night.

The Puget Sound area will see .25" to .50" of rain through Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

No relief in sight for rain in Seattle

What's next:

If you're hoping for a long stretch of dry weather, the extended forecast isn't particularly encouraging. A parade of weather systems is expected to move through the Pacific Northwest from Friday night into next week, keeping western Washington in an active fall weather pattern. Saturday looks like the better day of the two this weekend, with mainly dry conditions. Sunday will be wet and breezy.

Expect additional rounds of lowland rain, high-elevation mountain snow, and periods of gusty winds next week.

A stormier pattern will set up in western Washington starting Wednesday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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